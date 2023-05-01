Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquill Barrett has been found drowned in a swimming pool at his Florida home.

The child was found at the residence in South Tampa on Sunday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said that officers arrived at the home in the Beach Park neighbourhood at about 9.30am, responding to a report regarding a child having fallen into a pool, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The child was taken to a hospital and lifesaving efforts took place, but the child was shortly pronounced dead.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing, but no foul play is suspected. The police said on Sunday it’s believed to have been an accidental and tragic incident.

Shaquil Barrett and his daughter (Shaquil Barrett via Instagram)

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Buccaneers said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Mr Barrett and his wife Jordanna met in high school and have three other children – Shaquil Jr, Braylon, Aaliyah, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Arrayah was born only two months after the linebacker and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He had recently signed a four-year contract worth $72m. The 30-year-old is in his fifth season with the team. His playing time last year was affected by a torn Achilles when the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in a week eight game.

In eight games and starts last season, he finished with 31 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble, according to The Times.

Mr Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2019, and he led the NFL stats with 19.5 sacks and he was included in his first Pro Bowl.

Tom Brady, 45, who recently retired after three seasons with the Buccaneers, posted a photo on social media of the Barrett family, writing, “The Bradys love you”.