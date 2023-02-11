Super Bowl 2023 – live: Latest news on Chiefs v Eagles as Rihanna teases ‘weird’ music ahead of halftime show
World watching Arizona this weekend as Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in NFL’s annual spectacle
Super Bowl 2023: Everything you need to know about the game
Super Bowl 2023 is almost here!
After a thrilling NFL conference championship, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will face-off on Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 4.30pm MT (6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT) in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.
While the focus is football, the annual showpiece is a highlight of the entertainment calendar and this year will feature a performance by Rihanna in the Apple Music halftime show. Country star Chris Stapleton will also open the game by performing the national anthem.
Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads.
Some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone, and with just days to go, Fox cancelled and then uncancelled the traditional presidential interview with Joe Biden citing “confusion”.
We’ll be keeping tabs on everything you need to know in the build-up and everything that happens on the night.
Follow along below!
Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl performance
Donald Trump attacked Rihanna on social media ahead of the pop star and fashion mogul’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.
“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”
Josh Marcus reports.
Donald Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna over anti-Trump graffiti ahead of Super Bowl
Pop star slated to perform at Super Bowl on Sunday
Super Bowl 2023 predictions — all the odds and the latest tips
The Independent’s Jack Rathborn runs through everything you need to know about betting on the Super Bowl LVII:
Super Bowl odds, latest tips and predictions
From the pre-game coin toss and the action on the field to the colour of the Gatorade shower, the Super Bowl now has more betting markets than ever before
Super Bowl 2023: The best and worst of the ads so far
From a PopCorners campaign featuring Bryan Cranston as his Breaking Bad character Walter White to a Doritos love triangle featuring Jack Harlow, these are some of the best – and worst – Super Bowl ads this year, so far.
Chelsea Ritschel reviews what we’ve seen up to now.
The best – and worst – Super Bowl 2023 ads so far
Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday 12 February
The key battle that will decide Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes is targeting a second Super Bowl ring in this Sunday’s delicately balanced game, writes Jack Rathborn.
The key battle that will decide Super Bowl 2023
Mahomes, who claimed a second regular season NFL MVP on Thursday, is targeting a second Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday
Before the big game, it’s Team Ruff v Team Fluff
The most important sporting event of the year is nearly here, and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl.
On Sunday 12 February, Puppy Bowl XIX will return to Animal Planet with two teams full of adoptable puppies.
The annual Puppy Bowl is a sports competition dedicated to raising awareness of shelters across the nation and helping adoptable dogs find their forever home.
Chelsea Ritschel has the latest on this weekend’s other main event.
Puppy Bowl XIX: How do you adopt the puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff?
Puppy Bowl XIX returns on 12 February
Sibling rivalry brings added drama to Arizona this weekend
Andy Gorel writes:
Everyone loves a good sibling rivalry; there’s something very relatable about it. From Michael Jordan claiming his brother’s dominance over him made him a better player to Liam Gallagher smashing a tambourine over his brother Noel’s head at a gig in 1994, we feel all sorts of ways about our siblings. That’s why Super Bowl LVII will be a particularly fun spectacle to watch.
Read on:
Why this Super Bowl will be one to watch
Super Bowl LVII is making history
A hotly anticipated return for Rihanna
Rihanna is well aware that it’s been over six years since she dropped her last album Anti. 2,190 days to be exact.
All eyes have been on her since it was announced that the Super Bowl will be her return to music.
Inga Parkel reports.
Rihanna teases big return in first Super Bowl halftime trailer
Singer makes her comeback on 12 February
Voices: Will the Super Bowl fix its sexist commercials this year?
Adele Myers writes:
For every clever, thought-provoking segment, or just plain fun 60-second spot, there’s a sexist ad waiting. Like Victoria’s Secret’s “Let the Real Games Begin” commercial, which imagines women waiting patiently in their lingerie for their own chance at a half-time show. Or Dorito’s “Double-D,” a heavy-handed and sexist ad that could not be more obvious were it aimed at teenage boys.
This is the 57th Super Bowl, and if precedent is anything to go by, the majority of ads are still produced by and for men. Will they finally get it right this year?
Read on:
Will the Super Bowl fix its sexist commercials this year?
For every clever, thought-provoking segment, or just plain fun 60 second spot, there’s a sexist ad waiting
Nick Sirianni not out for revenge against Kansas City
Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni insists he is not motivated by revenge as he takes on former team Kansas City – and the man who fired him – in Super Bowl LVII.
Sirianni lost his job as Chiefs wide receivers coach when Andy Reid took charge of the side in 2013.
He now has the chance to get one back on Reid, who is interestingly also a former Eagles head coach, on the grandest stage as their teams meet in Sunday’s NFL showpiece in Glendale, Arizona.
Read on:
Nick Sirianni not out for revenge against Kansas City in Super Bowl
Sirianni lost his job as Chiefs wide receivers coach when Andy Reid took charge of the side in 2013
The 10 best Super Bowl halftime show performances
Aside from the game itself, the biggest talking point of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous artists – from Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry – have entertained fans at the stadium.
This time around, all eyes will be on Rihanna at halftime, as she prepares to make a grand return to the stage. The singer and beauty mogul hasn’t performed live since the 2018 Grammys, where she gave fans a rendition of her and DJ Khaled’s hit with Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”.
Last year’s show was a hip-hop celebration, with joint headliners Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Dr Dre.
Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, Roisin O’Connor counts down 10 of the all-time greatest halftime shows.
The 10 greatest Super Bowl halftime shows
Rihanna is headlining the 2023 must-see event, marking her first live performance since 2018
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies