The Seahawks Super Bowl victory parade will take over Seattle today. Here’s what to know

The celebrations start with a trophy presentation at Lumen Field

The parade is expected to take two hours with over a million fans in attendance
The Seattle Seahawks will celebrate their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 with a parade Wednesday.

It will be the second Super Bowl victory parade for the Seahawks in their 50-year franchise history.

The Seahawks also won Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos on Feb. 2, 2014.

The city of Seattle is estimating that between 750,000 and 1 million fans will line the parade route.

The celebration start with a trophy presentation at Lumen Field at 10 a.m., and the parade will begin at 11 a.m.

The parade route will run from 4th Avenue and Washington Street, travel northbound on 4th Avenue and end at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street. It is expected to take two hours.

