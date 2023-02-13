Super Bowl 2023 LIVE: Eagles vs Chiefs latest score as Patrick Mahomes sparks comeback despite injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are a 1.5-point favourites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona
Super Bowl 57 is here and the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the NFL season.
Patrick Mahomes edged out Jalen Hurts for this season’s MVP award, but no quarterback has doubled up the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport with the Lombardi trophy since Kurt Warner in 1999.
The key battle in this game is likely to centre around Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the pressure exerted from the Eagles defense.
Should Mahomes prevail it will be a second ring in five years on this impressive run under Andy Reid, though Nick Sirianni hopes to complete a remarkable two-year transformation of the Eagles.
Follow live build-up to the game at State Farm Stadium this evening:
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 49, 3rd 8:00
On third down... big completion for the Eagles!
Hurts finds Goedert down the field on the left-hand side - 20-yard gain!
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 2nd & 10 at PHI 25, 3rd 9:22
Scrap that, they’ve called it incomplete!
Let-off for Philly. It’s simply 2nd & 10....
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 25, 3rd 9:30
CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN!
Unbelievable! Nick Bolton looks to be in again on a defensive touchdown - L’Jarius Sneed tackles Miles Sanders who fumbles the ball, and Bolton strolls in once more!
It will be reviewed...
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 25, 3rd 9:30
It’s another touchback - and here comes Jalen Hurts for his first second-half involvement!
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 3rd 9:30
CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN!
McKinnon gets close to the one-yard line but on second down the Kansas City Chiefs score through Isiah Pacheco, storming down the middle!
Butker’s extra-point is good - and there’s just three in it once more!
Brilliant response after half-time from Andy Reid’s team!
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs: 1st & goal at PHI 5, 3rd 10:30
Amazing from Mahomes!
With a bad ankle, he runs outside the pocket and gets 20 yards himself!
First-and-goal...
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 24, 3rd 11;15
Mahomes hobbling outside the pocket finds Patrick Watson for another first down...
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 42, 3rd 12:50
A couple of first-down completions for Mahomes will do him the world of good - the second a brilliant grab by Kelce!
Chiefs running the ball here and there too... bright start.
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs
We’re back underway with Super Bowl 57!
Eagles kick to the Chiefs - big moment for Patrick Mahomes! How is his ankle?!
Super Bowl 2023: Tom Brady makes Talladega Nights joke during Super Bowl
Tom Brady is not used to watching the Super Bowl at home and is certainly coming to terms with his new life away from the NFL.
After retiring, again, this off season, Brady has been sharing his views on the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.
And after playing 10 Super Bowls himself, including Super Bowl 55 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chiefs, Brady joked about being unsure what to do with his hands as he transitions towards his next career.
Brady posted a meme from the movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, with the caption: “I’m not sure what to do with my hands.”
Brady also sent a message to the two starting quarterbacks in the game: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
Tom Brady makes joke during Super Bowl
The legendary quarterback is watching Super Bowl 57 after retiring after his 23rd NFL season
