Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons combined in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The legendary quarterback, the most successful player in the sport’s history with seven Super Bowl titles, confirmed he is calling it a day.

A tweet from Brady’s brand TB12 read: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady.”

Brady’s final game came last Sunday in the NFL divisional round of the play-offs, with the 44-year-old falling agonisingly short of a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 30-27 at Raymond James Stadium.

After being drafted 199th in the 2000 draft by the Patriots, Brady combined with head coach Bill Belichick in one of the greatest sporting dynasties of all time.

The pair delivered six Super Bowl titles before a split in 2020, when Brady moved to Tampa Bay under Bruce Arians.

A miraculous run on the road through the play-offs saw Brady guide the Bucs to the Super Bowl in his debut season, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31–23 victory.

In a glittering career, Brady holds numerous prestigious records, including the most passing yard (84,520), most passes completed (7,263) and most touchdowns thrown (624).

