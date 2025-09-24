Oleksandr Usyk warns Jake Paul: I’ll be waiting for you in the cage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has warned Jake Paul he would be “waiting in the cage” if the YouTuber-turned-boxer had the courage to face him once the Ukrainian eventually retires from the ring.

Paul – who beat former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on points in an eight-round bout late last year before defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June – is set to take on reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match in November, which will be broadcast on Netflix.

The 28-year-old influencer recently took to social media to outline his wide-ranging future plans – which included becoming a boxing world champion and beating Usyk as well as winning an Oscar, to “fight on the moon” and starting a presidential campaign.

After Usyk defeated Britain’s Daniel Dubois for a second time when they met at Wembley in July, he faced off with Paul in the ring.

The 38-year-old gave Paul short shrift, though, in response to the American’s latest ambitious five-year plan.

“Good plan, Jake Paul, but I’m not here for 5th place – only first,” Usyk wrote on X.

“Soon, I’ll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype.”

Usyk – who continues to recover from a back problem – is expected to fight Joseph Parker and Britain’s Fabio Wardley, the pair set to meet on October 25 at London’s O2 Arena, in his next title defence.

After his response to Paul, the Ukrainian later posted a video of him training to highlight his own dedication to boxing.

“I don’t have motivation. I have discipline,” Usyk said. “This is why I am champion. I believe this with all my heart. It carries me through the ring, through life, through every challenge.

“This is why I stand. Carry this with you.”