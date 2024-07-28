When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics today?

Support truly

Andy Murray plays the opening match of his final tennis tournament alongside Dan Evans in the men’s doubles at the Olympics today in Paris.

The two-time singles gold medallist had hoped to make his final appearance in the format at Roland Garros but has still not recovered fully from the surgery to remove a spinal cyst he had a week before Wimbledon.

He has therefore decided to focus on doubles alongside Evans as he chases a fourth Olympic medal.

Murray and Evans are both experienced doubles players, although not together, but they look like having a decent chance of progressing through the first round at least after drawing Japanese pair Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori.

When is Andy Murray playing at the Olympics?

Murray will play his doubles match with Dan Evans on Sunday July 28.

Their match will be the fifth match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, and will therefore be played at around 8pm BST (UK time), although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the matches that come before.

Where will Andy Murray play at the Olympics?

Murray will be in action at Stade Roland-Garros, the arena which hosts the French Open every year.

Though slightly out of the city centre, plenty will be flocking to see the likes of Murray and Rafael Nadal, both of whom could be playing in their last ever major event.

What is Andy Murray’s record at the Olympics?

Murray has twice won gold at the Olympics, beating Roger Federer in straight sets to secure victory at the 2012 London Games.

Four years later, he was a gold medalist again after defeating Juan Martin del Potro over four sets in Rio.

The 37-year-old will take part in his fifth Olympic Games in Paris.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: "The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games, and it is great to see a mix of returning and first-time Olympians.

“Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio (in 2016), and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB."