When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?

Andy Murray may have played his final match at Wimbledon this month but he will be back in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The two-time Wimbledon winner was scheduled to play in a mixed-doubles match alongside Emma Raducanu, but the latter pulled out after sustaining a wrist injury.

That meant Murray’s Wimbledon farewell was somewhat anticlimactic, although the Brit will have aspirations of success at the Olympics.

When is Andy Murray playing at the Olympics?

Tennis at the Olympics will be played between July 27 to August 4, with the draw for the first round on Thursday July 25.

Murray will play his match on either Saturday July 27 or Sunday July 28. His match will start at either 11am or 6pm UK time.

Murray is also set to play in the men’s doubles, with the first round also scheduled for Saturday July 27 or Sunday July 28.

Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans will also represent Great Britain at the Olympics.

Who could Andy Murray play against at the Olympics?

Given he is no longer one of the seeded players at the Olympics, Murray could face a difficult opponent from the off.

He is now No. 121 in the world rankings, having only won seven competitive matches this year.

That means he could face one of the top 16 seeded players in the first round, including the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

Where will Andy Murray play at the Olympics?

Murray will be in action at Stade Roland-Garros, the arena which hosts the French Open every year.

Though slightly out of the city centre, plenty will be flocking to see the likes of Murray and Rafael Nadal, both of whom could be playing in their last ever major event.

What is Andy Murray’s record at the Olympics?

Murray has twice won gold at the Olympics, beating Roger Federer in straight sets to secure victory at the 2012 London Games.

Four years later, he was a gold medalist again after defeating Juan Martin del Potro over four sets in Rio.

The 37-year-old will take part in his fifth Olympic Games in Paris.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: "The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games, and it is great to see a mix of returning and first-time Olympians.

“Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio (in 2016), and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB."