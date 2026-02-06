British skier Gus Kenworthy set to avoid censure over graphic anti-ICE message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy will not face censure for an obscene social media image he posted just hours before arriving at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

The image shows the words ‘f*** ice’, apparently urinated into the snow, in a direct attack on the controversial United States immigration and customs enforcement agency.

Kenworthy, who was born in Chelmsford but has lived in the US for most of his life, also posted a message urging US citizens to pressure their respective senators to deny funding for the agency.

The Press Association understands British Olympic Association officials are unconcerned by the post because it does not reference Team GB and it was posted outside the Olympic environment.

Likewise, the post is not believed to contravene International Olympic Committee guidelines, which stipulate that the IOC is “fully supportive” of athletes’ freedom of expression.

Kenworthy wrote: “Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough. We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities.”

US vice-president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio are in Milan Friday night’s opening ceremony at the San Siro stadium and watched their team’s opening men’s ice hockey match on Thursday.

The build-up to the Games was marred by protests over the reported presence of ICE agents in the city as part of the wider US delegation.

Kenworthy, 34, won a silver medal in ski slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi whilst representing the US, as well as five medals at the prestigious X Games.

He switched to represent Great Britain in 2019, competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, during which he voiced criticism of China’s human rights record and its record on LGBT issues.

Kenworthy is set to compete in the men’s snowboard halfpipe competition in Livigno, for which qualifying begins on February 19.

The IOC has been approached for comment.