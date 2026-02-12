Snoop Dogg watches as Chloe Kim misses out on snowboard history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow swirled, Snoop Dogg shizzled but Chloe Kim fell short in her attempt to soar to Olympic snowboard history on a dramatic and star-struck night at the Livigno Snow Park.

Snoop, in Italy as a special correspondent for US broadcaster NBC, joined the likes of halfpipe hero Shaun White and Kim’s boyfriend, the NFL star Myles Garrett, to see if she could become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic golds.

Instead the rapper – wearing a ski jacket embossed with images of Kim – was left paying homage to South Korean 17-year-old Gaon Choi, who recovered from an horrific-looking crash on her first run to eclipse the American favourite with a third run score of 90.25.

Left with one final attempt to wrest back gold, Kim fell attempting a cab double 1080, the same trick that had cost her in her second run, stranding her in second place on 88.0, more than two points down on Thursday’s qualification score.

It was a stunning twist to an absorbing competition high in the Italian Alps, where heavy snowfall made conditions difficult, contributing to five crashes among the 12 finalists at the first attempt.

The most scary was Choi’s, which left her face-down in the middle of the pipe, where she lay motionless for a moment while a stretcher was called. Thankfully, she was soon able to slide to the foot of the pipe unaided.

Kim, competing in her first major competition since dislocating her shoulder in January, looked set to soar serenely above the chaos as she duly delivered her first run total and sat seemingly impervious at the top of the leaderboard.

Though she failed to improve at her second attempt, there still seemed little danger to her hopes of eclipsing former US team-mate White, whose own three gold medals were split by a fourth place in Sochi in 2014.

Out of nowhere Choi, whose recovery itself was remarkable enough, delivered a stunning final run, including a switch backside nine, to eclipse her hero and take gold at the same age that Kim was when she won her first Olympic title in Pyeongchang.