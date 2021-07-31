Dina Asher-Smith failed to advance to the women’s 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing third in her semi-final.

The Team GB star, behind semi-final winner Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, ran 11.05 and will now have to focus on the 200m.

Thompson-Herah was first with 10.76 and Switzerland’s Ajla del Ponte in second with 11.01.

Former Olympic champion Michael Johnson admitted there is concern over Asher-Smith’s form: “I don't think it's there in terms of that sharpness, she should be ahead of Del Ponte.

“The second problem is to pick up that power at the end of the race to maintain that lead and it just isn't there. It's typical Asher-Smith, but now Del Ponte is coming through and she's slowing down.”

The Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the second semi-final in 10.79, just ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, with Michelle-Lee Ahye third in 11.00 and ahead of Asher-Smith, with Great Britain’s Asher Philip.

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was absent from the first semi-final after being provisionally suspended after a positive test for human growth hormone.

