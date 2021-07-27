Multiple world champion Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection to win Bermuda’s first ever gold medal as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon in Tokyo.

Taylor-Brown and her friend and training partner Jess Learmonth were in the lead group as they emerged from the swim and stayed there throughout the cycle until Taylor-Brown’s misfortune late in the ride. It left her with ground to make up but she transitioned well and began picking off rivals, including Learmonth, to hunt down a hard-earned medal.

Taylor-Brown crossed the line more than a minute after Duffy to find the Bermudan on the floor in joyful tears. Duffy carried the weight of a nation around a sodden Tokyo Bay – she is something of an A-list celebrity on the Atlantic island, even if she lives in South Africa and trains in Colorado – but it never showed as she controlled the race. Bermuda becomes the smallest country by population to win an Olympic gold medal, with a population of 64,000, about 0.4 per cent of the host city of Tokyo.

As she realised her triumph was complete in the final 100m, she broke into a broad smile. She has gradually improved over the years, winning Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, and now aged 33 has achieved her crowning glory.

The Games came a year too late for Katie Zaferes, the US star who was World Triathlon Champion in 2019 but endured a difficult 2020 littered with crashes and injury struggles, before her father passed away in April. She began the final leg on Duffy’s tail before fading, but dug in to win a gritty bronze.

more to follow...