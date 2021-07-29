Great Britain will have two representatives in the final of the women’s all-around gymnastics final at Tokyo 2020.

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will look to add individual success to the bronze medal they helped secure in the team event earlier at these Olympic Games.

American favourite Simone Biles has withdrawn from the all-around final after pulling out of that team event in the first rotation to focus on her mental health.

Twenty-four gymnasts qualified through to the final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, with a maximum of two athles involved from each nation.

Jessica Gadirova was the leading British qualifier, finishing 12th after strong performances across the four disciplines (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor).

Twin sister Jennifer finished 17th to also progress to the final.

The 16-year-olds were born in Dublin and are of an Azerbaijani background, with both of their parents from the former Soviet republic.

They have both British and Irish citizenship and began gymnastics at the age of six, and are on the “Wall of Fame” at the Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy in Buckinghamshire, and have just finished their GCSEs.

Jessica earlier this year became the European champion on the floor at the 2021 championships in Basel.

She added a silver in the vault and a bronze in the all-around competition.

Jennifer, meanwhile, finished second in the vault at the 2019 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics in Hungary.