Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic as the head of the US delegation to Japan.

The White House confirmed the First Lady’s attendance at the games, which begin on 23 July, in an announcement on Tuesday.

It marks the second time Dr Biden has led Team USA to an Olympics, having done so in 2010 along with her husband and then vice president, Joe Biden, for the Winter games in Vancouver, Canada.

This time, the first lady will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympics solo, with the games being held under a state of emergency amid a spike in Covid infections.