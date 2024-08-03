Olympics day eight: From fantastic Friday to super Saturday?

Support truly

After a fantastic Friday, could it be a super Saturday for Team GB?

Tommy Fleetwood is flying at the golf and a good third round will give him a real chance of a medal on Sunday at Le Golf National.

And the men’s and women’s tennis at Roland Garros will see the men’s singles bronze medal match, the women’s singles gold medal match and the men’s doubles gold medal match. But there are no Britons involved.

After seven superb medals on Friday, where might we see Team GB success on Saturday?

Rowing for gold

Great Britain expect to be in the medal mix as the Paris 2024 rowing regatta comes to a close at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The women’s eight qualified second fastest for the final at 10.50am (9.50am BST), with only Romania posting a quicker time.

The men’s eight hope to improve on the bronze won at Tokyo 2020 after winning their heat, but will face stiff competition from the United States and Netherlands crews at 11.10am (10.10am BST).

Pushed to the Max

Great Britain’s Max Whitlock is in action on Saturday (PA) ( PA Wire )

Max Whitlock will be pushed to the brink in his bid to nail a third consecutive Olympic pommel title at the Bercy Arena.

Whitlock was out-scored in qualifying by Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan, the defending world champion, and Stephen Nedoroscik of the US. The 31-year-old will need to produce one of the best performances of his career at 5.16pm (4.16pm BST) if he is to end his career on a high.

Meanwhile Whitlock’s GB team-mate Jake Jarman has a chance of a medal in the men’s floor at 3.30pm (2.30pm BST), having qualified for the final in first place.

Dina delight?

Dina Asher-Smith is hoping for her first individual Olympic medal (PA) ( PA Wire )

European 100m champion Dina Asher-Smith looks to end her quest for a first individual Olympic medal when she and fellow GB sprinters Daryll Neita and Imani-Lara Lansiquot aim for a place in the 9.20pm (8.20pm BST) final after booking places in the evening’s semis.

Team GB go for gold in the 4×400 mixed relay at 8.55pm (7.55pm), returning to the Olympics after making its debut in Tokyo, while Zharnel Hughes has unfinished business to take care of from that Games, beginning with the morning session’s 100m heats also featuring compatriots Louie Hinchliffe and Jeremiah Azu. The first heat is at 10.35am (9.35am BST).

Hughes, the world bronze medallist and British record-holder, was the first British man to reach a 100m final in 21 years when he achieved the feat three summers ago only to be disqualified for a false start.

Adam has it?

Adam Peaty missed the start of Team GB’s defence of their Olympic mixed 4×100 metres medley relay yesterday, with James Wilby subbed in for the breaststroke leg.

Wilby, plus Kathleen Dawson, Joe Litchfield and Anna Hopkin, helped Team GB qualify fifth fastest for the final and now attention turns to whether Peaty will return for the final at 9.58pm (8.58pm).

A positive Covid test earlier this week left him doubtful but he has already returned to the pool and if he is anywhere near race fit, Team GB are likely to put him in. James Guy might replace Litchfield to unite the same quartet that won gold at Tokyo 2020.

Fantastic Friday

(PA graphics) ( PA Graphics )

Team GB had a superb Friday, with golds in rowing, trampoline and equestrian backed up with a silvers in rowing and swimming (two) and a bronze in diving.

That takes Team GB’s medal haul to 27, putting them fifth in the medal table. And we are not even half way through the Games yet!