Olympics 2024 live: Latest Team GB news and build-up to Paris with tickets still available to opening ceremony
Over 300 athletes will represent Great Britain in France this summer - and over 10,000 will take part there altogether
The Olympics begins with the opening ceremony on Friday night - then the competitive action begins for Paris 2024 on Saturday this week and continues for 16 days.
A total of 329 events will take place across team and individual disciplines and sports, with the medals dished out to those on podium places made from pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Team GB are taking 327 athletes in total to the Games, with 155 males and 172 females qualifying to represent the flag across 26 different sports. While some experienced campaigners such as Keely Hodgkinson will expect to be major contenders to win their respective disciplines, others such as Delicious Orie are competing at their first Olympics and will hope to make a massive debut impact. Elsewhere, tickets are still unsold for the opening ceremony itself with the eyes of the world soon to turn to France. Follow the live blog below for the latest updates and news buildup ahead of the Olympics:
Tickets still unsold for Olympic opening ceremony and 100m finals at Paris 2024
Thousands of tickets are still available for a number of marquee events at the Olympics with just days until the opening ceremony at Paris 2024.
Organisers have confirmed that between 500,000 and 600,000 tickets were still able to be purchased on Sunday afternoon, five days before the Games opens with a glitzy procession down the River Seine.
That included the sessions that feature the men’s and women’s 100 metres, athletics’ blue riband events, which would usually sell out well in advance of the start of the quadrennial spectacular.
Prices and details here if you’re considering a late charge to the capital of France for a headline event:
Paris 2024 - Olympics latest news
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Olympic Games starting in Paris this week!
As ever, many of the world’s finest athletes will come together to compete for medals across a fortnight of thrilling action across multiple sporting disciplines on track, field and water events, individual and team competitions.
Team GB’s preparations are almost complete as they seek to build on a haul of 64 medals won in Tokyo three summers ago.
This time around the Games will look very different to that Covid-affected time, of course!
