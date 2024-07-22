✕ Close Tom Daley reveals real reason behind Olympic Games comeback for Paris 2024

The Olympics begins with the opening ceremony on Friday night - then the competitive action begins for Paris 2024 on Saturday this week and continues for 16 days.

A total of 329 events will take place across team and individual disciplines and sports, with the medals dished out to those on podium places made from pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Team GB are taking 327 athletes in total to the Games, with 155 males and 172 females qualifying to represent the flag across 26 different sports. While some experienced campaigners such as Keely Hodgkinson will expect to be major contenders to win their respective disciplines, others such as Delicious Orie are competing at their first Olympics and will hope to make a massive debut impact. Elsewhere, tickets are still unsold for the opening ceremony itself with the eyes of the world soon to turn to France. Follow the live blog below for the latest updates and news buildup ahead of the Olympics: