The Olympics begins with a unique opening ceremony on Friday night along the River Seine before the competitive action gets going at Paris 2024 on Saturday and continues for 16 days.

Team GB are taking more than 300 athletes to the Games including Andy Murray, twice an Olympic champion who announced on arrival in Paris on Tuesday that this would be the final tennis tournament of his career – a fitting stage to exit after his success in London and Rio de Janeiro.

But Charlotte Dujardin, a six-time Olympic medallist, has pulled out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

Follow the latest news and build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics below.