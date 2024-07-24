Olympics 2024 LIVE: News and build-up to Paris as dressage star Charlotte Dujardin withdraws over leaked video
The Olympics begin on Friday with a unique opening ceremony along the River Seine as Paris becomes the first city to host the summer Games for a third time
The Olympics begins with a unique opening ceremony on Friday night along the River Seine before the competitive action gets going at Paris 2024 on Saturday and continues for 16 days.
Team GB are taking more than 300 athletes to the Games including Andy Murray, twice an Olympic champion who announced on arrival in Paris on Tuesday that this would be the final tennis tournament of his career – a fitting stage to exit after his success in London and Rio de Janeiro.
But Charlotte Dujardin, a six-time Olympic medallist, has pulled out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.
“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”
Follow the latest news and build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics below.
Charlotte Dujardin provisionally banned over video of alleged horse mistreatment
Charlotte Dujardin will take no part in the Olympics and has been provisionally suspended for six months by equestrian’s governing body with immediate effect after she was filmed “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare” four years ago.
The three-time Olympic champion had earlier pulled of Paris 2024 due to a video that shows the dressage rider “making an error of judgement during a coaching session”. She is alleged to have repeatedly hit the legs of a student’s horse with a whip while on the ground.
The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) has now confirmed that it has provisionally suspended Dujardin from all competition for a period of six months while it continues its investigation into the footage.
Charlotte Dujardin provisionally banned over video of alleged horse mistreatment
The three-time Olympic champion was filmed ‘engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare’
Who is Charlotte Dujardin and what did she do?
Charlotte Dujardin was the golden girl of British equestrian who went from sporting unknown to Olympic champion in barely a year.
But six medals and three Olympics into her remarkable journey, Dujardin’s world has fallen apart.
Her withdrawal from the Paris Olympics has come barely a week before she was due to compete after a video emerged from four years ago showing her making what she described as “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.
Who is Charlotte Dujardin and what did she do?
The British rider dominated the sport with medals and records but her world has fallen apart ahead of the Paris Olympics
LeBron James selected as Team USA male flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony
LeBron James wasn’t totally sure what the opening ceremony was all about when he was picked for his first Olympics in 2004.
This time, he’ll be one of the stars of the show.
James has been picked by his fellow U.S. Olympians to serve as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony for the Paris Games. He becomes the third basketball player — and the first men’s player — to carry the U.S. flag at the start of an Olympics, joining Dawn Staley for the Athens Games in 2004 and Sue Bird for the Tokyo Games that happened in 2021.
LeBron James selected as Team USA male flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony
LeBron James wasn’t totally sure what the opening ceremony was all about when he was picked for his first Olympics in 2004
Olympics 2024: What are the rules on political protests and the punishments?
The 2024 Olympics get underway this week, with the 33rd Games taking place in Paris between 24 July and 11 August.
And though much of the focus will be on the sporting drama, events throughout the world will inevitably be put into the spotlight during a competition that has a long history of political protest and expression.
Olympics 2024: What are the rules on political protests and the punishments?
The Olympics has a complicated history of political expression and protest
Olympics 2024: DSD rules explained
The Olympics have introduced stricter rules and regulations relating to athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) ahead of the Paris Games.
There have also been increased regulations for transgender athletes ahead of the Olympics, with many who have previously competed in international events, now unable to do so.
Olympics 2024: DSD rules explained
The International Olympic Committee has introduced stricter restrictions on transgender athletes and those with DSD
Matt Richards: Swimming is different, it’s a life-saving skill
Matt Richards senses his time is now. The 21-year-old gives an enthusiastic nod when pointing out how nine intense days could change his life and propel him towards superstardom. He is poised to become one of British swimming’s standout performers at the Paris Olympics.
Despite already being an Olympic champion, after delivering a storming third leg in the 4x200m freestyle in Tokyo, Richards is desperate to taste individual glory.
Matt Richards: Swimming is different, it’s a life-saving skill
Matt Richards already has a relay gold from Tokyo but individual glory awaits in Paris, telling Jack Rathborn about taking inspiration from Adam Peaty and the power of swimming
Andy Murray announces retirement from tennis after Olympic Games
Sir Andy Murray has announced he will retire from tennis after the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Murray exited Wimbledon for the final time alongside his brother Jamie in the men’s doubles, having. He was not able to play in the singles competition due to injury or the mixed doubles due to the withdrawal of his partner Emma Raducanu.
And in the week before the Games, he announced it would be his last tournament.
Andy Murray announces retirement from tennis after Olympic Games
Andy Murray will compete in his fifth and final Olympic Games in Paris this summer
Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Olympics 2024 as video emerges of ‘error of judgement’
Charlotte Dujardin has pulled out of the Olympics due to a video that shows the dressage rider “making an error of judgement during a coaching session” four years ago, for which she is now under investigation.
Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion and one of the stars of Team GB, was bidding to become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian at this summer’s Games in Paris.
The 39-year-old said she is “deeply ashamed” and the incident “was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils”.
Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Olympics as video emerges of ‘error of judgement’
Dujardin was bidding to become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris
Why is Jaylen Brown not on the US Olympic basketball team?
Team USA head to the 2024 Olympics with a star-studded roster as they look to defend their basketball gold medal in Paris, but one man who is not on the squad is Jaylen Brown.
The Boston Celtics guard is fresh off winning his first NBA championship and the award of Finals MVP, but he was not picked as part of national team director Grant Hill’s original squad.
Why is Jaylen Brown not on the US Olympic basketball team?
The NBA finals MVP had previously stated that it would be an ‘honour’ to represent Team USA on the Olympic stage
Australia Olympics chief criticises Dutch team for selecting convicted rapist Steven van de Velde
Australian Olympics chief Anna Meares has said that a convicted rapist would not be picked for the country’s Olympics team, after Steven van de Velde was named in the Netherlands’ beach volleyball squad.
Van de Velde, now aged 29, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to three counts of rape against a child when he was 19. He met his 12-year-old victim on Facebook, and travelled from Amsterdam to Milton Keynes, where the incident happened in 2014.
Van de Velde, who was allowed to serve his sentence in the Netherlands, was behind bars for just 12 months of the four years and then resumed his career in volleyball, competing in international tournaments since 2018 and eventually being selected for the Netherlands squad for Paris 2024 in June.
Olympics chief criticises Dutch team for selecting convicted rapist van de Velde
Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments