Olympics 2024 – live: France rail networks hit by arson attacks as trains cancelled ahead of opening ceremony
There have been a series of ‘coordinated malicious acts’ ahead of opening ceremony, says transport minister
Louise Thomas
Editor
Up to 800,000 passengers will face travel disruption this weekend after France’s rail network was hit by a “massive arson attack” just hours before the start of the Paris Olympics.
Jean-Pierre Farandou, the head of the SNCF - France’s rail operator - said it was a “sad day” because families would be the worst affected by what he said were attacks by “irresponsible cranks”.
It comes just before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony is set to take place on the River Seine, with up to 250,000 passengers affected on Friday.
Fires were started at key installations, bringing trains to a halt and causing the cancellation of multiple services, including those meant to be bringing sports fans into the French capital.
Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said there have been a series of “coordinated malicious acts”, pointing to a series of fires, which have been focused on the TGV high speed train network.
Follow the live blog below for the latest updates and news ahead of Paris 2024
First train from Paris arrives at London St Pancras International nearly 90 minutes late
The likely disruption later in the day for Eurostar travellers is becoming apparent, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports.
The first train from Paris Gare due Nord has just arrived at London St Pancras International, 82 minutes behind schedule. It was routed along “classic” lines in northern France because the TGV Nord high-speed line is closed.
Many other high-speed trains – linking Paris with northern France, Brussels and Amsterdam – are also trying to fit into the 19th-century infrastructure.
Eurostar was planning to run a record 18 trains today from London to Paris, many of them filled to the maximum capacity of 900.
The morning departures are leaving on schedule, because there are no problems with the High Speed 1 line to the Channel Tunnel – which itself is open as normal.
As delays build up, Eurostar will find it impossible to operate the planned schedule, since train crew and rolling stock will not be available as intended.
The Independent is seeking clarification from Eurostar about the trains that have been cancelled.
Pictured: Police officers patrol inside the Gare du Nord train station
Eurostar advises passengers postpone travel to France
Eurostar asked passengers to postpone their travel where possible on Friday after its rail services between London and Paris were disrupted by acts of vandalism in France.
“We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible,” the rail operator said in a statement.
Earlier it said “coordinated malicious acts in France” had caused several cancellations and services coming into and out of Paris were having to use slower routes.
‘Shame on the vandals’, tourism minister says
France’s tourism minister, Olivia Gregoire, has said those responsible for the attacks should be ashamed of themselves.
In a statement on X, she wrote: “Shame on the vandals who are preventing many families from going on holiday, just a few hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
Railway attacks are ‘outrageous criminal act’, transport minister says
A “massive attack” against France’s high-speed TGV rail network was an “outrageous criminal act”, transport minister Patrice Vergriete said on Friday, hours ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
There would be “very serious consequences” for rail traffic throughout the weekend with connections towards northern, eastern and northwestern France halved, Mr Vergriete added.
Pictured: Passengers wait at St Pancras
Five incidents of damage to train network
Five incidents of damage or attempted damage to the SNCF network took place between 1am and 5.30am, targeting electrical or signalling boxes, according to France Info, citing sources “close to the matter”.
Regarding delays and cancellations, transport minister Patrick Vergriete said that “one train in two to the east and north” is currently running and “one TGV in four to Bordeaux”.
“On the TGV Atlantique, the TGV Nord and the TGV Est, the arson attacks have had a direct impact on the high-speed lines. The TGVs have to take conventional lines, which means delays and cancellations,” he said.
Pictured: Passengers wait at Gare du Nord
All Eurostar trains to Gare du Nord disrupted
All Eurostar trains departing from and arriving at Gare du Nord in Paris have also been affected by this “massive attack”.
They are currently showing an hour’s delay on the company’s website.
SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Faranadou said the company would deploy a wide range of resources to support passengers and resolve any disruption as quickly as possible.
