Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday ( AFP/Getty )

Up to 800,000 passengers will face travel disruption this weekend after France’s rail network was hit by a “massive arson attack” just hours before the start of the Paris Olympics.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, the head of the SNCF - France’s rail operator - said it was a “sad day” because families would be the worst affected by what he said were attacks by “irresponsible cranks”.

It comes just before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony is set to take place on the River Seine, with up to 250,000 passengers affected on Friday.

Fires were started at key installations, bringing trains to a halt and causing the cancellation of multiple services, including those meant to be bringing sports fans into the French capital.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said there have been a series of “coordinated malicious acts”, pointing to a series of fires, which have been focused on the TGV high speed train network.

