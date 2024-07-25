✕ Close Andy Murray says he is unlikely to play singles at Paris Olympics

If the first day at Paris 2024 is anything to go by, sports fans are in for quite a thrilling ride over the next couple of weeks, with both on- and off-field events proving as interesting as they were contoversial in many respects - and the Olympics aren’t even officially underway yet.

Day “minus two” saw the rugby sevens and men’s football get underway, with the latter seeing a pitch invasion, the stadium cleared, an injury-time equaliser ruled out and the final minutes played behind closed doors, culminating in Argentina losing to Morroco - and all that was after the Canada Women’s team had sent home two staff members for spying on a rival’s training session.

Away from the football, more reaction from Charlotte Dujardin’s fall from grace continued and now Paula Radcliffe has raised eyebrows by suggesting she wishes “the best of luck” to a convicted child rapist who is competing at the Games this month.

It’s quite the collection of incidents before the official opening ceremony even takes place - and on Thursday we’re bringing you the start of women’s football, more rugby sevens plus two sessions of archery and women’s handball getting underway. Follow the live blog below for all the latest news and updates from Paris: