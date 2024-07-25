Olympics 2024 LIVE: Andy Murray confirms he won’t play singles in Paris as first world record of Games set
Still one day ahead of the official opening ceremony, a second day of action lies ahead in Paris as two more events get underway
If the first day at Paris 2024 is anything to go by, sports fans are in for quite a thrilling ride over the next couple of weeks, with both on- and off-field events proving as interesting as they were contoversial in many respects - and the Olympics aren’t even officially underway yet.
Day “minus two” saw the rugby sevens and men’s football get underway, with the latter seeing a pitch invasion, the stadium cleared, an injury-time equaliser ruled out and the final minutes played behind closed doors, culminating in Argentina losing to Morroco - and all that was after the Canada Women’s team had sent home two staff members for spying on a rival’s training session.
Away from the football, more reaction from Charlotte Dujardin’s fall from grace continued and now Paula Radcliffe has raised eyebrows by suggesting she wishes “the best of luck” to a convicted child rapist who is competing at the Games this month.
It’s quite the collection of incidents before the official opening ceremony even takes place - and on Thursday we’re bringing you the start of women’s football, more rugby sevens plus two sessions of archery and women’s handball getting underway. Follow the live blog below for all the latest news and updates from Paris:
Why are Russia and Belarus banned from the Paris Olympics?
You will note the absence of Russia and Belarus from the medal table over the next couple of weeks, even though there are athletes from both nations competing in Paris. Here’s why:
Why are Russia and Belarus banned from the Paris Olympics?
A limited number of athletes from the two nations will compete at Paris 2024
Olympics pundits and commentators for BBC and Discovery+
Viewers in the United Kingdom will enjoy the insight of plenty of past Olympic greats with both Discovery+ and the BBC unveiling strong line-ups of presenters, commentators and pundits for Paris 2024.
Just like at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, every moment from the French capital will be shown live on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service with extensive television coverage on Eurosport’s television channels.
The BBC has also struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to continue to provide free-to-air coverage of the Games up to and including 2032.
Olympics pundits for BBC and Discovery+, from Gabby Logan to Laura Woods
The two broadcasters will again be the place to watch the action from Paris 2024 in the United Kingdom
Paris 2024 Olympics: World record on opening day of archery action!
Well well well. We thought it might be a quiet day at the archery as seedings are determined before the action intensifies over the weekend, but South Korea’s Lim Sihyeon has other ideas. The 21-year-old has set a new world record in the women’s individual recurve, recording 694 of a possible 720 points to take top spot in the seeding.
How Keely Hodgkinson can spark a ‘golden era’ for British athletics at Paris Olympics
Could it be a vintage Games for Team GB at the Stade de France? Ben Bloom examines the runners and riders hoping for medal success, led by Keely Hodgkinson.
How Keely Hodgkinson can spark a ‘golden era’ for British athletics in Paris
The 800m star must now contend with expectations that less than gold will be a disappointment, but Team GB has hope elsewhere, too, with Matthew Hudson-Smith, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Olympics athletics schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024
And here’s when you’ll be able to watch Katarina Johnson-Thompson and the rest of the athletics stars in Paris.
Olympics athletics schedule: Every event and start time at Paris 2024
Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson will lead USA’s bid for 100m glory against strong Jamaican rivals in Paris
Katarina Johnson-Thompson: ‘France will always have a special place in my heart’
The ghosts of Tokyo frame Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s quest to “complete the set” at the Paris Olympics. Even if she has already exorcised her demons, with an astonishing second world title in Budapest last year, the 31-year-old is bidding to follow in the footsteps of Jessica Ennis-Hill once again by winning gold in the heptathlon.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson: ‘France will always have a special place in my heart’
The heptathlon world champion looks to follow in the footsteps of Jessica Ennis-Hill and add the missing piece – an Olympic gold – to a glittering career
Emma Hayes details Olympic-sized task for USA to regain standing as women’s football elite
Emma Hayes has grit and guile; the question remains will that be enough for gold. The former Chelsea coach was in combative mood as she put the final touches to the USA’s preparations for the Olympic women’s football tournament.
Expectation management is often the name of the game in these seemingly endless days before the Olympic flame actually ignites. Some like to beat their chest and talk themselves up, others - from the ‘no-one puts more pressure on me than me’ school of sports psychology - prefer to fly under the radar.
Hayes - as we’ve come to learn from her seven Women’s Super League titles - doesn’t overthink this stuff, she just tells it like is it.
Hayes details Olympic-sized task for USA to regain standing as women’s elite
The former Chelsea Women boss is going for gold in Paris 2024
Paris 2024: Denamrk open handball competition with victory
We’ve seen a few sporting tussles between Denmark and Slovenia this summer, with the two nations meeting at Euro 2024 before Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar duelled at the Tour de France. The latest encounter between the pair has come on the opening day of handball action, with Denmark’s women starting strongly with a 27-19 win.
The Netherlands currently hold a narrow lead over Angola in the second of the day’s fixtures. The group stage action is taking place at the Porte de Versailles expo centre before a relocation to Lille for the knockout rounds and the Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Paris 2024: Romanian athlete hit with doping ban before Olympics
Romanian athlete Florentina Iusco will not compete at the Paris Olympics after global sport’s top court partially upheld a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal on Thursday following her positive test for a banned substance last year.
The 28-year-old, who competes in the long jump and triple jump, tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control in April 2023.
The analysis of both her A and B samples confirmed the result, resulting in an anti-doping rule violation.
Romania’s National Anti-Doping Organisation sanctioned her only with a reprimand on February 1 with no period of ineligibility on the basis that she was not at fault or was not negligent.
However, after WADA appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the arbitrator determined she had failed to exercise the standard of care required for a “no significant fault or negligence” finding.
CAS imposed a two-year ban on Iusco backdated to February 1 and disqualified all of her results from April 23 last year.
The 28-year-old finished ninth in the triple jump at the recent European Championships in Rome.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Angelique Kerber confirms retirement
Joining Andy Murray in bowing out among the tennis stars bowing out of the sport after these Olympics will be Angelique Kerber, the German has confirmed. Kerber, like Murray a three-time grand slam champion, won a silver at Rio 2016 as part of a remarkable year that brought titles at the Australian Open and Flushing Meadows and a Wimbledon final.
“Paris 2024 will mark the finish line of the most incredible journey I could have ever dreamed of growing up with a racket in my hand,” Kerber announced on Instagram. “There are many more things I want to say and people to thank, which I will do once I completed my last match…but for now, I will take the time and soak up every second of this final episode on court.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments