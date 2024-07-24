Olympics 2024 LIVE: France vs USMNT live score updates; Chaos erupts as Argentina lose to Morocco
The Olympics begin today with rugby and football competitions ahead of Friday’s unique opening ceremony along the River Seine
The 2024 Olympics begins today with the rugby sevens and football competitions ahead of a unique opening ceremony on Friday night along the River Seine.
In total, 16 days of action will take place after the ceremony, with triumphant athletes on the podium to be handed medals made out of fragments of an iconic Paris landmark: the Eiffel Tower.
Team GB are taking more than 300 athletes to the Games but Charlotte Dujardin, a six-time Olympic medallist, has pulled out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.
“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”
Elsewhere, though, there are huge hopes for GB to improve on their 22-gold haul from three years ago in Tokyo, particularly with a rich talent body in athletics. Follow the latest news and build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics below.
Men’s Soccer: Bade makes it three for France
French defender Loic Bade makes it three for the Olympic hosts after heading home the ball following a corner kick taken by Joris Chotard.
With 90 mins played, it may well be over for team USA this time, though there are still eight minutes of stoppage time to play...
Men’s Soccer: Another for France!
Oh dear, not looking good for the USA in their first Olympics Soccer game in 16 years...
Another superb strike, this time from Michael Olise, finds the back fo the net making it 2-0 to the host nation.
Olise’ left-footed shot from outside the box found the bottom left corner after being set up by captain Lacazette.
Olympics pundits and commentators for BBC and Discovery+
With live action getting underway today, here’s your reminder of the faces you can expect to see on your telly boxes in the United Kingdom over the next three weeks or so.
Olympics pundits for BBC and Discovery+, from Gabby Logan to Laura Woods
The two broadcasters will again be the place to watch the action from Paris 2024 in the United Kingdom
Men’s Soccer: GOAL! 1-0 France v USA
Host nation France take the lead against the USA in the Men’s Soccer!
French captain Alexander Lacazette scores a low rocket after taking the ball seamlessly outside the box.
The goal came just minutes after a long-range shot from the USA pinged off the crossbar.
How to watch the Olympics in the United Kingdom
Viewers may remember from Tokyo 2020 that the BBC’s coverage was not as extensive, with the national broadcaster limited to showing live action on a single linear channel and online live stream. That agreement remains in place for Paris 2024:
Olympics 2024 live stream: How to watch every Paris event online and on TV
The 33rd Olympic Games begins on July 24, and will last until early August
Paris 2024: Rugby sevens results
Pool C
France 12-12 USA
Fiji 40-12 Uruguay
France 19-12 Uruguay
Fiji 38-12 USA
Paris 2024: Rugby sevens results
Pool B
Australia 21-14 Samoa
Argentina 31-12 Kenya
Australia 21-7 Kenya
Argentina 28-12 Samoa
Paris 2024: Rugby sevens results
Pool A
Ireland 10-5 South Africa
New Zealand 40-12 Japan
Ireland 40-5 Japan
New Zealand 17-5 South Africa
Men’s Soccer: USA hold hosts France to a 0-0 draw at half-time
Half time in the Orange Velodrome stadium and team USA’s men’s soccer team have held host nation France to 0-0 at half time.
It has been 16 years since the US men’s team have been in the Olympics, and the first time that the two teams have met.
Despite Thierry Henry’s side firing off some dangerous looking shots, ramping up somewhat towards the end of the first 45 minutes, keeper Patrick Schulte held them at bay.
The USA have had only one of their three shots on target, while France has had three out of their eight attempts on target.
Paris 2024: New Zealand v South Africa rugby sevens latest
NZL 17-5 RSA
Akuila Rokolisoa goes over the line for a fourth try but he’s judged to have moved after being tackled and the try is chalked off. Time is up but South Africa have the ball in play.
New Zealand turn it over but Rokolisoa is pushed out of play after South Africa give up a penalty.
Eventually the game does end. New Zealand bring the Rugby Sevens action to a close on the first day of the Paris Olympics. They’ve taken maximum points with two wins from two.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments