The 2024 Olympics begins today with the rugby sevens and football competitions ahead of a unique opening ceremony on Friday night along the River Seine.

In total, 16 days of action will take place after the ceremony, with triumphant athletes on the podium to be handed medals made out of fragments of an iconic Paris landmark: the Eiffel Tower.

Team GB are taking more than 300 athletes to the Games but Charlotte Dujardin, a six-time Olympic medallist, has pulled out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

Elsewhere, though, there are huge hopes for GB to improve on their 22-gold haul from three years ago in Tokyo, particularly with a rich talent body in athletics. Follow the latest news and build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics below.