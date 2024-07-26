✕ Close Police inspect scene of Paris Olympics sabotage attack

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony is set to begin this afternoon, featuring Team USA tennis champion Coco Gauff as the youngest American flag bearer in the history of the Games.

The ceremony will go on despite rain storms and arson attacks on key rail lines into Paris delaying thousands of visitors.

This year’s opening ceremony will be the first to not happen in a stadium. Instead, athletes will arrive via boat on the Seine River, floating past iconic Parisian landmarks during the four-hour event.

Basketball champion Lebron James will join Gauff in carrying the flag for Team USA. In addition to being the youngest American flag bearer, Gauff is also the first tennis player to hold the honor.

“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is,” Gauff said.

Gauff and James were elected flag bearers in a vote by their fellow US athletes.

Musical icons Lady Gaga and Céline Dion are also set to perform at the historic ceremony. First Lady Jill Biden is leadiing the the US delegation at the event.