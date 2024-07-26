Olympics live updates: Opening ceremonies to begin in Paris amid severe weather and train attacks
Coco Guaff and LeBron James will carry the US flag during the historic opening ceremony
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony is set to begin this afternoon, featuring Team USA tennis champion Coco Gauff as the youngest American flag bearer in the history of the Games.
The ceremony will go on despite rain storms and arson attacks on key rail lines into Paris delaying thousands of visitors.
This year’s opening ceremony will be the first to not happen in a stadium. Instead, athletes will arrive via boat on the Seine River, floating past iconic Parisian landmarks during the four-hour event.
Basketball champion Lebron James will join Gauff in carrying the flag for Team USA. In addition to being the youngest American flag bearer, Gauff is also the first tennis player to hold the honor.
“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is,” Gauff said.
Gauff and James were elected flag bearers in a vote by their fellow US athletes.
Musical icons Lady Gaga and Céline Dion are also set to perform at the historic ceremony. First Lady Jill Biden is leadiing the the US delegation at the event.
Paris 2024: How to train like an Olympian:
In the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Independent’s Kate Gill looked into what it takes to train like a Team GB athlete ahead of competing on the world stage.
IndependentTV’s How To Train Like A Olympian is a series focused on the individual fundamentals Olympians have to focus on within their training.
While navigating tight gates down tumultuous white water rapids, two-time Olympic canoe slalomist Adam Burgess, 32, makes split-second decisions that determine the outcome of his race.
Watch more How To Train Like An Olympian episodes here on The Independent’s YouTube.
Paris 2024 opening ceremony
The opening ceremony follows a day of chaos in France after saboteurs carrying out arson attacks on three of the country's four high-speed lines.
Although high speed services slowly resumed into the evening, thousands of passengers were impacted due to service cancellations and divertions.
The disruption will continue into the weekend, with an estimated 800,000 passengers to be affected, and one in four Eurostar services cancelled until Monday.
French authorities are investigating the arson attacks with Gérald Darmanin, French interior minister, hoping for quick arrests.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.
Saboteurs launch ‘malicious’ arson attack on France’s rail networks before Olympics
France ‘under attack’ as up to 800,000 passengers to face travel chaos with authorities vowing to punish perpetrators
Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Paris Olympics: Weather warning issued ahead of opening ceremony
It’s been a properly miserable day in Paris, with an unencouraging forecast prompting Meteo France to issue a weather warning from 8pm (7pm BST) tonight. And Jack Rathborn has bad news from the Trocadero: “I’m currently huddling under a plastic cover. It’s raining again.”
Eek. Protective ponchos on...
Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Here are some photos as Paris prepares for the show to start:
Every Olympic flagbearer for Paris 2024 opening ceremony as Tom Daley and LeBron James take stage
Taking place as it does on the surface of the Seine rather than inside a stadium, tonight’s opening ceremony will function slightly differently, with 85 boats instead used to ferry the athletes along the waterway. But we will, pleasingly, have flagbearers in action, with each nation selecting their best and brightest to tote the national colours. Here are the names to know:
Every country’s flagbearer for Paris Olympics including USA and Team GB
One of the greatest honours for athletes occurs during the opening ceremony of each Olympic Games
Coach fares soar as desperate travellers try to reach Paris
A combination of the Eurostar cancellations and the Friday evening no-fly zone in Paris has sent coach fares between the UK and the French capital soaring.
On FlixBus, the few remaining seats from London on Friday and Tuesday are selling for over £100, with some reaching well over £200.
The fastest journey time is around 10 hours, four times longer than Eurostar on a normal day – though some rail journeys are taking twice as long as scheduled.
The 12.31pm from London St Pancras to Paris Gare du Nord was due in at 3.48pm local time, but in fact arrived at 6pm.
Passengers are entitled to 60 per cent of their ticket price back.
Three Eurostar trains from London to Paris, representing around 2,500 passengers, were cancelled on Friday.
Paris 2024 opening ceremony
Our intrepid reporters Jack Rathborn and Jamie Braidwood have survived the chaos on the trains, shoddy Eurostar WiFi and a sticker snafu at the accreditation desk (don’t ask...) to make it just about intact to the Trocadero, where tonight’s opening ceremony will conclude. “Very wet,” is Jack’s rather pessimistic first impression, though he soon wipes away the liquid off his keyboard to provide a slightly more detailed update:
“It’s a damp evening in Paris and the city is eerily quiet throughout. An overwhelming police presence and long queues to cross roads has rather dampened the appetite for the Paris Games ahead of the grand opening.
“But it’s stopped raining for the time being and the Trocadero area boasts a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympic rings dangling above the balcony. Gradually the mood is becoming brighter.”
Paris 2024 set to officially open
The clock has ticked past an hour to go until it all gets underway, organisers making their final checks to the flotilla before sending it down the Seine. Yes, if we forget the fact that we’ve already had two days of captivating competition, the Olympics are officially here, with a glitzy, glamorous and aquatic adventure past the Paris landmarks sure to kick things off in style.
Why the Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be like nothing the Olympics has seen before
More than 10,000 athletes will take part in a 100-boat parade along the river Seine as Paris kickstarts the Games with a sightseeing tour
Tens of thousands of officers, agents and soldiers in security operation
Some 45,000 police, 10,000 soldiers and 2,000 private security agents have been deployed to secure the games’ opening ceremony, one of the most ambitious opening ceremonies ever.
Snipers will be on rooftops, and drones in the air.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation into the arson attacks would be overseen by its organised crime office, with the anti-terrorist sub-directorate (SDAT), a branch of the judicial police that typically monitors far-left, far-right and radical environmental groups, coordinating investigations.
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in June that the alliance had seen several examples of “sabotage, of arson attempts” by Russia, but there is no indication that Moscow might have been behind Friday’s attacks in France.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments