Olympics 2024 LIVE: Opening ceremony draws near as rugby sevens semi-finalists confirmed
Still one day ahead of the official opening ceremony, a second day of action lies ahead in Paris as two more events get underway
If the first day at Paris 2024 is anything to go by, sports fans are in for quite a thrilling ride over the next couple of weeks, with both on- and off-field events proving as interesting as they were contoversial in many respects - and the Olympics aren’t even officially underway yet.
Day “minus two” saw the rugby sevens and men’s football get underway, with the latter seeing a pitch invasion, the stadium cleared, an injury-time equaliser ruled out and the final minutes played behind closed doors, culminating in Argentina losing to Morroco - and all that was after the Canada Women’s team had sent home two staff members for spying on a rival’s training session.
Away from the football, more reaction from Charlotte Dujardin’s fall from grace continued and now Paula Radcliffe has raised eyebrows by suggesting she wishes “the best of luck” to a convicted child rapist who is competing at the Games this month.
It’s quite the collection of incidents before the official opening ceremony even takes place - and on Thursday we’re bringing you the start of women’s football, more rugby sevens plus two sessions of archery and women’s handball getting underway. Follow the live blog below for all the latest news and updates from Paris:
Paris 2024: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet in second round of men’s singles tennis
Novak Djokovic, chasing the one major honour he has not yet won, is the top seed in the men’s singles in the absence of world number one Jannik Sinner, who withdrew on Wednesday with tonsilitis.
And there could be a blockbuster second-round clash between the Serbian and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal after they were placed in the same section of the draw.
Nadal, who skipped Wimbledon to continue training on clay after a first-round French Open defeat to Alexander Zverev, will surely privately be cursing his luck again.
He said: “I’m always happy to be in this amazing city and of course this place. Roland Garros is, as everyone knows, the most special place for me in the world of tennis.
“I’m just excited to have the chance to be back here. This year I was not able to spend a lot of time at Roland Garros. The Olympics is completely different and I’m just trying to enjoy every moment.”
The Charlotte Dujardin horse-whipping scandal puts dressage’s Olympic future at risk
There is one North Star at the Olympics, one inalienable truth that guides this movement through uncertain times. Athletes measure success in gold, silver and bronze but the International Olympic Committee is a bit more brutal about the real bottom line.
Without sponsors and broadcasters, the Olympics would be a shell event, which is why the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) may soon be forced to make some difficult decisions about the future of dressage.
The whistleblowing lawyer who reported Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin to the FEI insists the incident is just the tip of the iceberg – and the sport simply cannot afford any more negative headlines.
10 players to define Olympic football at Paris 2024: Marta, Michael Olise and more
In the days leading up to Friday’s official opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, several of the longer-running events are already up and running - including football in both men’s and women’s events.
While the women have full international squads on show, men’s teams are generally an U23 event with up to three overage exceptions per squad - meaning a blend of some of the world’s best and the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters across the entirety of Olympic football this summer.
Here we’ve picked out ten players whose performances and selections could define the football memories and medals at Paris 2024.
What does AIN mean at the Paris Olympics?
Russian and Belarusian entrants will instead compete under the AIN banner. Here is what it stands for and what you can expect to see if one of the individuals becomes an Olympic champion:
Why are Russia and Belarus banned from the Paris Olympics?
You will note the absence of Russia and Belarus from the medal table over the next couple of weeks, even though there are athletes from both nations competing in Paris. Here’s why:
Olympics pundits and commentators for BBC and Discovery+
Viewers in the United Kingdom will enjoy the insight of plenty of past Olympic greats with both Discovery+ and the BBC unveiling strong line-ups of presenters, commentators and pundits for Paris 2024.
Just like at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, every moment from the French capital will be shown live on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service with extensive television coverage on Eurosport’s television channels.
The BBC has also struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to continue to provide free-to-air coverage of the Games up to and including 2032.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson: ‘France will always have a special place in my heart’
The ghosts of Tokyo frame Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s quest to “complete the set” at the Paris Olympics. Even if she has already exorcised her demons, with an astonishing second world title in Budapest last year, the 31-year-old is bidding to follow in the footsteps of Jessica Ennis-Hill once again by winning gold in the heptathlon.
Emma Hayes details Olympic-sized task for USA to regain standing as women’s football elite
Emma Hayes has grit and guile; the question remains will that be enough for gold. The former Chelsea coach was in combative mood as she put the final touches to the USA’s preparations for the Olympic women’s football tournament.
Expectation management is often the name of the game in these seemingly endless days before the Olympic flame actually ignites. Some like to beat their chest and talk themselves up, others - from the ‘no-one puts more pressure on me than me’ school of sports psychology - prefer to fly under the radar.
Hayes - as we’ve come to learn from her seven Women’s Super League titles - doesn’t overthink this stuff, she just tells it like is it.
Eiffel Tower stadium wows Olympic beach volleyball players: ‘I got goosebumps’
One of the features of these Olympics will be the stunning city scenery on show, with a number of events taking place in the shadow of some of the most famous landmarks in Paris.
Paris 2024 Olympics | Latest events and news
FIFA’s disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against Canada Soccer and several individuals, including head coach Bev Priestman, amid claims a drone was used to spy on Olympic rivals New Zealand.
Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Joseph Lombardi, an unaccredited analyst with Canada Soccer, have been sent home in connection with what the Canadian Olympic Committee has said it believes to be two separate instances of a drone being used to record Football Ferns training sessions.
Priestman, once the assistant to former Lionesses boss Phil Neville, has announced she will not take charge of the defending Olympic champions for Thursday’s New Zealand clash, their tournament opener, with ex-Everton manager Andy Spence filling in.
