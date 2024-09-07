Alfie Hewett misses out on Paralympic singles title as Tokito Oda wins thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Alfie Hewett’s dream of becoming double Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion was crushed by a thrilling three-set defeat to Tokito Oda in an absorbing final in Paris.

The British star battled back from an early injury timeout and a set down to move within touching distance of gold at Roland Garros.

But 18-year-old Oda saved match point in the ninth game of the decider on Court Philippe-Chatrier before securing a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-5 success in two hours and 38 minutes.

Disappointment for Hewett came approximately 24 hours after he celebrated a career golden slam in doubles alongside Gordon Reid by beating Japanese duo Oda and Takuya Miki on the same court.

He hailed Friday’s triumph as “the stuff of dreams” but his quest to emulate the feat in individual events quickly threatened to turn into a nightmare.

A close opening game went the way of his teenage opponent before the first set became a relatively one-sided affair after Hewett called for a physio and departed for treatment lasting more than eight minutes.

The nine-time grand slam singles champion was bidding to complete a full set of Paralympic singles medals following defeats to long-term partner Reid in the Rio 2016 final and the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match.

A string of impressive backhand winners showed his undoubted class but he was initially off-colour as unforced errors undermined his ambitions under grey skies in the French capital.

Left-handed Oda, who has backed by a sizeable Japanese support, wrapped up the opening set in just over 45 minutes.

The time included the unforeseen early stoppage which, combined with the increasingly overcast weather conditions, contributed in briefly sucking enthusiasm from a near-capacity crowd.

Spectators attempted to breathe fresh life into the contest by chanting the name of world number one Hewett and then giving each player rapturous applause as they traded eye-catching strokes.

Hewett was beginning to revel in the occasion and acknowledged another winner by holding his arms aloft as momentum gradually started to shift.

After forcing a deciding set, which was played under floodlights following the closure of the roof, he kept up the pressure to move ahead for the first time in the match.

Yet Oda refused to roll over and came back from the brink to level at 5-5.

That proved to a pivotal moment and Hewett, who ended his wait for Wimbledon singles success in July, could not recover as the only crown he is yet to win was sensationally – and cruelly – snatched away.