ParalympicsGB launch winning defence of wheelchair rugby title against Australia

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

ParalympicsGB launched their wheelchair rugby title defence with a statement 58-55 victory over world number ones Australia in front of a capacity crowd in Paris.

Great Britain made history at Tokyo 2020 by memorably clinching the nation’s first gold in the mixed-gender sport.

Returning champions Aaron Phipps and vice-captain Stuart Robinson claimed 25 and 23 tries respectively to help give their side lift off in Group B ahead of meetings with Denmark and hosts France.

GB led at the end of each quarter at Champ-de-Mars Arena, with captain Gavin Walker, Jonathan Coggan and Games debutants Kieran Flynn and Jack Smith also on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Gregg Warburton claimed 24 points as Britain’s men’s wheelchair basketball team began with a 76-55 success over Germany in Group A.