Is Paris Olympics opening ceremony on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch online

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be the first one held outside a stadium and instead will include a daring journey taking in the city’s sights.

The traditional parade of athletes will be replaced by a procession of boats down the Seine, passing the city’s iconic landmarks.

Spectators will be sat in the quays, as the boats travel for 6 kilometres along the river, starting at the Austerlitz Bridge, until they arrive opposite the Trocadero, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower where the Olympic cauldron will be lit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the opening ceremony

When is it?

The Olympic opening ceremony will start at 18.30 BST on Friday, 26 July and is likely to last more than three hours.

How can I watch it?

The opening ceremony will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 5.45pm BST. The coverage can also be streamed live via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer website and app.

What will happen?

There will be almost 100 boats involved in the parade, carrying over 10,000 athletes and dignitaries, sailing past the city’s landmarks.

The identity of the performers in the artistic part of the ceremony has not been revealed, with the smaller details kept as a surprise.

What will the weather be?

There is a small chance of rain according to the Met Office, while the BBC has the chance of rain in the evening on Friday around 12 or 13 per cent.

Accu Weather believes there could be a shower or two, but it will be warm, with temperatures around 26 to 28 degrees for the ceremony.