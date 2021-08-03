Pat McCormack will take home an Olympic silver medal for Team GB after being outpointed in his welterweight final against Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias in the men’s boxing.

McCormack, fighting out of Sunderland, entered the event in Tokyo as the top seed and was ultimately guaranteed silver after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh withdrew from the pair’s semi-final due to injury.

McCormack, 26, was unable to upgrade the colour of that medal against Iglesias on Tuesday, however.

A competitive first round saw some snapping jabs from the Briton and clean body work from Iglesias. McCormack celebrated some evasive footwork in the middle of the round with a confident shuffle, but his opponent ended the frame on top and took it with a 4-1 split from the judges.

The Cuban appeared to drop McCormack with a left hook early in the second, but the Tunisian referee ruled it a slip instead. McCormack then tied up Iglesias frequently throughout the remainder of the round, showing off his superior strength, and ended the frame with a series of strong right hands.

Iglesias, who suffered a cut late in the round, won it on all five judges’ scorecards, however.

McCormack was left in need of a finish to claim gold but was unable to find it as Iglesias took the unanimous decision victory.

