The men’s final at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Saturday, with Brazil facing Spain as they look to retain the gold medal they won five years ago.

On that occasion, Brazil won on home soil with Neymar and Co; this year it is Richarlison and Matheus Cunha who have been the stars of the show.

Spain, with several squad members having gained tournament experience at Euro 2020 earlier this summer, have again been impressive in possession but perhaps lacking a real clinical touch in front of goal - but they did enough to get past Ivory Coast, 5-2 in the quarter-finals, and hosts Japan, 1-0 in the semis after extra time.

Brazil were free-scoring in the group stage but have only scored once in the knockouts, seeing off Egypt by a goal in the last eight before beating Mexico on penalties in the semis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The gold medal final kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 7 August at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 2 and can be streamed on the Eurosport Player and discovery+.

Team news

No injury worries or suspensions for either side likely mean they’ll go with the most settled and used 11.

For Brazil, that’s Richarlison supported by the likes of Antony and Matheus Cunha, while Spain will leave Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio in support of Mikel Oyarzabal - leaving Rafa Mir to perhaps produce heroics off the bench once more.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Santos; Alves, D Carlos, Nino, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz, Claudinho; Richarlison, Cunha, Antony

Spain: Simon; Gil, Torres, Garcia, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Odds

Brazil 17/10

Draw 15/8

Spain 21/10

Prediction

Spain have controlled games but Brazil have the attacking advantage. If they can repeatedly counter the Europeans and stay solid at the back, their superior cutting edge will win the gold. Brazil 2-1 Spain.