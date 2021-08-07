Brazil face Spain on Saturday in the final of the men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics.

The South American nation beat Egypt and Mexico to get this far, the latter on penalties, after having topped their group.

They are also hoping to retain the gold medal they won in Rio five years ago, while Spain are looking for a first Olympic gold since 1992.

Spain themselves also came top of their group, before beating Ivory Coast after extra time and hosts Japan in the same additional period, en route to the final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The gold medal final kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 7 August at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 2 and can be streamed on the Eurosport Player and discovery+.

Team news

No injury worries or suspensions for either side likely mean they’ll go with the most settled and used 11.

For Brazil, that’s Richarlison supported by the likes of Antony and Matheus Cunha, while Spain will leave Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio in support of Mikel Oyarzabal - leaving Rafa Mir to perhaps produce heroics off the bench once more.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Santos; Alves, D Carlos, Nino, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz, Claudinho; Richarlison, Cunha, Antony

Spain: Simon; Gil, Torres, Garcia, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Odds

Brazil 17/10

Draw 15/8

Spain 21/10

Prediction

Spain have controlled games but Brazil have the attacking advantage. If they can repeatedly counter the Europeans and stay solid at the back, their superior cutting edge will win the gold. Brazil 2-1 Spain.