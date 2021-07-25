Tokyo 2020 will be an Olympics unlike any other as organisers confront a major logistical burden and try to manage an Olympic Games in the time of coronavirus.

Athletes are taking daily saliva tests in Tokyo in a bid to allow the Games to continue with as little disruption as possible caused by Covid-19.

Yet as cases surge to their highest level since January in the Japanese capital, it seems inevitable that the coronavirus will continue to impact the Olympics.

If an athlete tests positive they will immediately begin a period of isolation at a designated hotel, the length of which is at the discretion of Japanese health authorities depending on the severity of symptoms. Those deemed close contacts will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Here are the athletes who have tested positive for Covid-19 for Tokyo 2020:

Finn Florijn (Rowing, Netherlands)

Dutch rower Finn Florijn’s Olympics are over after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday after competing in the men’s single sculls race.

The 21-year-old, who was scheduled to take part in a men’s single sculls repechage race on Saturday, is now in quarantine and will no longer participate in the tournament, said the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Thabiso Monyane (Football, South Africa)

The pair of South African footballers were the first athletes to record positive tests in the Olymipc Village, along with one of the team’s video analysts. Mahlatasi and Monyane have not yet been ruled out of the Games and could compete after completing their quarantine.

Separately, South Africa Rugby Sevens coach Neil Powell will coach the team virtually after being forced into isolation after a positive test.

Ondrej Perusic (Beach Volleyball, Czech Republic)

The beach volleyballer tested positive at the Olympic Village and could miss his first game against Latvia, though the Czech Republic have said they will ask for the game to be postponed until Perusic is cleared to play.

Kara Eaker (Gymnastics, USA)

18-year-old Eaker had been named as an alternate member of the USA’s gymnastics team, but twice tested positive after landing in Japan. Eaker recorded a negative test before leaving her home country, according to her father, who also told a CNN affiliate that the gymnast had been vaccinated.

Gymnast Kara Eaker was named as an alternate member of the USA’s gymnastics team (Getty)

Candy Jacobs (Skateboarding, Netherlands)

Jacobs will miss out on her sport’s Olympics debut after testing positive in the Olympic Village. The 31-year-old, who had been due to compete in the women’s street event, said she was “devastated” by the news.

Fernanda Aguirre (Taekwondo, Chile)

A Pan American bronze medallist, 21-year-old martial artist Aguirre will miss out on the women’s under-57 kilogram taekwondo competition at the Olympics after testing positive on arrival in Tokyo from Uzbekistan.

Alongside those who have tested positive in Japan, a number of athletes have been forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling.

They include tennis stars Johanna Konta (Great Britain) and Coco Gauff (USA).

Six members of Great Britain’s athletics squad were also forced to isolate having come into close contact with someone with Covid-19 on their flight to Tokyo.

Pavel Širuček (table tennis, Czech Republic)

Širuček is the second Czech athlete to test positive, joining beach volleyball player Perušič and Simon Nausch, who coaches the women’s duo of Barbora Hermannová and Markéta Sluková.

Taylor Crabb (beach volleyball, USA)

Another beach volleyball to have their dreams dashed, he is the first American athlete to test positive and was actually expected to compete.

Crabb, 29, was due to feature on Sunday at Shiokaze Park, which sits beside Tokyo Bay, with 45-year-old teammate Jake Gibb against Italy.

Ilya Borodin (Swimming, Russia)

The 18-year-old, the 2020 European champion in the men’s 400 metre individual medley, tested positive for the coronavirus during a training camp in the city of Vladivostok in the far east of Russia before departing for Japan.

“Ilya Borodin, a European champion and one of the leaders on the Olympic team, tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics,” the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement.

Coco Gauff

Unlike many of her contemporaries, the 17-year-old tennis star seemed genuinely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Games at seven days’ notice due to a positive test. Gauff wrote on Twitter: “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Johanna Konta

Konta’s nightmare summer continued when she revealed she had developed symptoms and contracted the virus. The British number one had previously been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and isolate due to one of her team testing positive. Konta described it as a “heartbreaking reality”, adding: “Representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career.”

Alex De Minaur

The Australian number one was forced to withdraw after returning a positive sample from one of the two mandatory pre-departure tests he undertook in his home country. He became the first member of the Australian Olympic team to test positive. According to Australia’s Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman, De Minaur, who was to have competed in singles and doubles, was left “shattered” by the news.

Dan Evans

Having initially expressed his reluctance to go to Tokyo, British number one Evans changed his mind - only to then be struck down by the virus. Announcing his withdrawal last week, Evans wrote on social media: “Unfortunately I recently tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I am hugely disappointed and currently self isolating according to the guidelines as set out by the government.”

Amber Hill

The 23-year-old shooter was one of Team GB’s biggest medal hopes but was forced to pull out of the skeet after a positive test 48 hours before the Games officially started. “There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Hill said. “After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.”

Bryson DeChambeau

The world number six was a late withdrawal but had not travelled to Japan before his positive test and was replaced in the USA team by Patrick Reed. “I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” said DeChambeau. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.”

Jon Rahm

World number one Rahm tested positive for the second time in as many months. Yet there is no rapid return for the Spaniard this time. Rahm won the US Open last month just 15 days after he tested positive for COVID-19 initially. Adri Arnaus is Spain’s only representative in the men’s golf competition after the Spanish Olympic Committee said they could not get a replacement for Rahm due to the lack of time.

Additional reporting by PA