The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are underway in the men’s and women’s football tournaments.

There has already been an upset with the USA women suffering a heavy defeat to Sweden in their opener.

Team GB enjoyed a fine start over Chile, with Ellen White’s double enough to earn a comfortable 2-0 win in Sapporo.

While the men’s favourite, Brazil, defending their gold from Rio 2016, swept Germany aside to kick things off in Japan.

Here is the schedule for both tournaments, kick-off times and TV information:

What TV channel is the football on and will there be a live stream?

You can watch the men’s and women’s football at Tokyo 2020 on television or through a live stream via Eurosport 5, Eurosport Player and discovery+, while the BBC One and the BBC iPlayer will also show Team GB’s games live.

Women’s tournament fixtures

Groups

Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile

Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands

Group G: Sweden, USA, Australia, New Zealand

Results

Group E: Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group E: Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group F: China 0-5 Brazil - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group F: Zambia 3-10 Netherlands - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: Sweden 3-0 USA - Kick-off 5.30pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Group G: Australia 2-1 New Zealand - Kick-off 8.30pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Fixtures

Saturday July 24

(Times in BST)

Group E: Chile 1-2 Canada - Kick-off 8.30am (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group E: Japan 0-1 Great Britain - Kick-off 11.30am (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group F: China 4-4 Zambia - Kick-off 9am (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group F: Netherlands 3-3 Brazil - Kick-off 12pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: Sweden 4-2 Australia - Kick-off 9.30am (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group G: New Zealand 1-6 USA - Kick-off 12.30am (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Tuesday July 27

Group E: Chile vs Japan - Kick-off 12pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group E: Canada vs Great Britain - Kick-off 12pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group F: Netherlands vs China - Kick-off 12.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group F: Brazil vs Zambia - Kick-off 12.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group G: New Zealand vs Sweden - Kick-off 9am (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: USA vs Australia - Kick-off 9am (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-finals

Friday July 30

Quarter-final 1: Runner-up of Group E vs Runner-up of Group F - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group E vs 3rd in Group F/G - Kick-off 6pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Winner of Group G vs 3rd Group E/F - Kick-off 7pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group F vs Runner-up of Group G - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Semi-finals

Monday August 2

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 4 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 3 - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Bronze medal match

Thursday August 5

Loser of Semi-final 2 vs Loser of Semi-final 1 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Gold medal match

Friday August 6

Winner of Semi-final 2 vs Winner of Semi-final 1 - Kick-off 11am (National Stadium, Tokyo)

Men’s tournament fixtures

Groups

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Results

Group A: Mexico 4-1France (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Group A: Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Group B: New Zealand 1-0South Korea (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group B: Honduras 0-1Romania (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group C: Egypt 0-0Spain (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group C: Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group D: Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia - (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group D: Brazil 4-2Germany - (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Fixtures

Sunday July 25

Times in BST

Group A: France vs South Africa - Kick-off 9am (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)

Group A: Japan vs Mexico - Kick-off 12pm (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)

Group B: New Zealand vs Honduras - Kick-off 9am (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group B: Romania vs South Korea - Kick-off 12pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group C: Egypt vs Argentina - Kick-off 8:30am (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group C: Australia vs Spain - Kick-off 11:30am (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group D: Brazil vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 9:30am (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group D: Saudi Arabia vs Germany - Kick-off 12:30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Wednesday July 28

Group A: France vs Japan - Kick-off 12:30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group A: South Africa vs Mexico - Kick-off 12:30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group B: Romania vs New Zealand - Kick-off 9:30am (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group B: South Korea vs Honduras - Kick-off 9:30am (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group C: Australia vs Egypt - Kick-off 12pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group C: Spain vs Argentina - Kick-off 12pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group D: Saudi Arabia vs Brazil - Kick-off 9am (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group D: Germany vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 9am (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-finals

Saturday July 31

Quarter-final 1: Winner of Group C vs Runner-up of Group D - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B - Kick-off 6pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group D vs Runner-up of Group C - Kick-off 7pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group B vs Runner of Group A - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 3

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Bronze medal match

Friday August 6

Loser of semi-final 2 vs Loser of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Gold medal match

Saturday August 7

Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Selected dates for other events

All times BST (local time +8 hrs)

Opening ceremony: Friday 23 July, 12pm

Jade Jones, taekwondo 57kg medal matches: Sunday 25 July, 12-2pm

Adam Peaty, 100m breaststroke final: Monday 26 July, 3-4am

Dina Asher-Smith, 100m final: Saturday 31 July, 1.30pm

Simone Biles, floor final: Monday 2 August, 9am

Laura Kenny, team pursuit final: Tuesday 3 August, 8-9am

Sky Brown, skateboard park final: Wednesday 4 August, 1-5am

Closing ceremony: Sunday 8 July, 12pm

Full Olympics schedule

🏓= events

🥇= medal events

SCHEDULE Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Total medals Event Discipline 21 July 22 July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 July 27 July 28 July 29 July 30 July 31 July 1 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 5 August 6 August 7 August 8 August Ceremonies Opening ceremony Closing ceremony Archery 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 5 Artistic swimming 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 2 Athletics 🥇x2 🥇x3 🥇x5 🥇x5 🥇x6 🥇x5 🥇x7 🥇x7 🥇x7 🥇x1 48 Badminton 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x2 5 Baseball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 1 Basketball Basketball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Basketball 3x3 basketball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 2 Boxing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x4 🥇x4 13 Canoeing Slalom 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 4 Canoeing Sprint 🏓 🥇x4 🏓 🥇x4 🏓 🥇x4 12 Cycling Road cycling 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x2 4 Cycling Track cycling 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x3 12 Cycling BMX 🏓 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x2 4 Cycling Mountain biking 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Diving 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 8 Equestrian 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 6 Fencing 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 12 Field hockey 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Football 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Golf 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 2 Gymnastics Artistic 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x4 🥇x3 🥇x3 EG 14 Gymnastics Rhythmic 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Gymnastics Trampolining 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Handball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Judo 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x1 15 Karate 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x2 8 Modern pentathlon 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Rowing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x4 14 Rugby sevens 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 2 Sailing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 10 Shooting 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x2 15 Skateboarding 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 4 Softball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 1 Sport climbing 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Surfing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 2 Swimming 🏓 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x5 🥇x5 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x5 🥇x1 🥇x1 37 Table tennis 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 5 Taekwondo 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 8 Tennis 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x3 5 Triathlon 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 3 Volleyball Beach volleyball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Volleyball Indoor volleyball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Water polo 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Weightlifting 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x1 14 Wrestling 🏓 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 18 Daily medal events 11 18 21 22 23 17 22 19 26 22 24 17 28 22 34 13 339 Cumulative total 11 29 50 72 95 112 134 153 179 201 225 242 270 292 326 339 Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 22 July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 July 27 July 28 July 29 July 30 July 31 July 1 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 5 August 6 August 7 August 8 August 9 August

