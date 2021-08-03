Tokyo 2020 medal table: Who’s winning Olympic Games so far?

China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day ten of the Games.

The nation has 29 gold medals so far, putting them seven clear of the second-placed United States.

Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by five golds.

Australia are fourth in the standings with 14 golds – two clear of the Russian Olympic Committee and three ahead of Great Britain.

On Sunday, Team GB’s Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse gold with an unassailable opening performance, while Charlotte Worthington’s historic twisting 360-backflip earned her the first ever Olympic gold medal in women’s BMX freestyle. In the men’s event, Declan Brooks claimed bronze. Elsewhere, Adam Peaty swam the fastest ever split while teammate Duncan Scott made swimming history as Britain took silver in the men’s 4x100m relay.

GB’s Zharnel Hughes had a night to forget, however, with his false start in the men’s 100m final disqualifying him before Marcell Jacobs’ surprise gold for Italy - while on Monday, Great Britain took another gold in the eventing showjumping team. A total of 80 nations have won at least one medal.

Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 5pm BST Monday 2 August)