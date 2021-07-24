Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Sunday’s events and start times
Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka will both be in action on the tennis court
Another packed day of sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled on Monday.
Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka will both be in action on the tennis court, Jade Jones will attempt to become the first woman in British history to win Olympic gold in three different Games in the -57kg taekwondo category, surfing will make it’s Olympic debut, USA’s popular men’s team will take to the basketball court, the women’s cycling road race will be staged on the outskirts of Tokyo, and Simone Biles will make her first appearance of these Games.
Here is the full event schedule:
Sunday 25th July
All times BST
23:00 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 1
23:40 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 2
00:00 Cycling BMX Racing Riders’ Confirmation
00:00 Triathlon Triathlon Draw - Women
00:20 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 3
00:30 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 1
01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
01:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification
01:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification - Day 1
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Official Training
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Official Training
01:00 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 4
01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B
01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
01:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification
01:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification - Day 1
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Official Training
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Official Training
01:00 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 4
01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B
01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
01:10 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2
01:19 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 2
01:20 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1
01:30 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64
01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64
01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64
01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64
01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64
01:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A
01:30 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2
01:40 Rowing Men’s Pair Repechage 1
01:40 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 5
01:50 Rowing Women’s Pair Repechage 1
01:53 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:00 Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D
02:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group P
02:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group M
02:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A
02:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round
02:00 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 1
02:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B
02:00 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1
02:00 Shooting Skeet Men’s Qualification - Day 1
02:00 Taekwondo Women -57kg Qualification Contest
02:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
02:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
02:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F
02:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A
02:08 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 3
02:10 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 2
02:14 Taekwondo Men -68kg Qualification Contest
02:15 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
02:16 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
02:20 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 1
02:20 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 1
02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:28 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
02:30 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 2
02:30 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final
02:30 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final
02:39 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
02:40 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group I
02:40 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D
02:40 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group J
02:40 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
02:40 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1
02:40 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals
02:40 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1
02:42 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
02:46 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2
02:50 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1
02:52 Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Final
02:52 Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Final
02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
02:56 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
02:58 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 4
03:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 1
03:00 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 2
03:00 Tennis Order of play available evening before
03:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
03:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
03:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E
03:02 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony
03:05 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
03:07 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:07 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:10 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2
03:10 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
03:12 Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final
03:12 Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final
03:14 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:14 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:15 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:15 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final
03:20 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group A
03:20 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group E
03:20 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D
03:20 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 3
03:21 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:21 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:23 Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony
03:24 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:28 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:28 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:30 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:30 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 4
03:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A
03:33 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
03:33 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1
03:35 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
03:35 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:35 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:38 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
03:39 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
03:40 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 1
03:40 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 3
03:42 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:42 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:45 Hockey Women’s Pool B
03:45 Swimming Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
03:45 Swimming Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
03:48 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:49 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:49 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:50 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2
03:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Group B
03:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Group B
03:52 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
03:55 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 2
03:55 Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony
03:56 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:56 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group F
04:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B
04:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D
04:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
04:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 3
04:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool E
04:03 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:03 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:03 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:05 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 01
04:05 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 01
04:05 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Victory Ceremony
04:05 Swimming Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony
04:06 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
04:10 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:10 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:10 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 4
04:15 Hockey Women’s Pool B
04:17 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:17 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:18 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:20 Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1
04:20 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 4
04:20 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
04:24 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:24 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:25 Skateboarding Men’s Street Final
04:30 Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2
04:31 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:31 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:34 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
04:36 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:38 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:38 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:40 Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B
04:40 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group H
04:40 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group G
04:40 Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1
04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
04:45 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:45 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:48 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
04:50 Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2
04:51 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:52 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:52 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:55 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 02
04:59 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:59 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:00 Cycling Road Women’s Road Race
05:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Heats 1st and 2nd Run
05:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Heats 1st Run
05:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Rider’s Confirmation
05:00 Rowing Women’s Four Repechage 1
05:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification
05:00 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 5
05:02 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
05:06 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:06 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:06 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32
05:10 Rowing Men’s Four Repechage 1
05:13 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
05:13 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
05:20 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group J
05:20 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C
05:20 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C
05:20 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
05:20 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:20 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 02
05:24 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:27 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
05:27 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
05:30 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
05:34 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
05:34 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
05:39 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B
05:40 Surfing Men’s Round 2 - Heat 1
05:41 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
05:41 Skateboarding Men’s Street Victory Ceremony
05:44 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16
05:45 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal
05:45 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 03
05:47 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Heats 1st and 2nd Run
05:48 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
05:50 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Heats 1st Run
05:54 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:58 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16
06:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group N
06:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group I
06:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A
06:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
06:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A
06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:08 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal
06:12 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
06:12 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal
06:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
06:20 Surfing Men’s Round 2 - Heat 2
06:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
06:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
06:26 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal
06:27 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
06:30 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round
06:31 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal
06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
06:35 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 01
06:40 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal
06:45 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:45 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:45 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:45 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
06:54 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal
06:54 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal
07:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
07:00 Diving Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16
07:00 Surfing Women’s Round 2 - Heat 1
07:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool E
07:05 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 01
07:08 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal
07:08 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Heats 2nd Run
07:10 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 3
07:17 Archery Women’s Team Semifinal
07:22 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal
07:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
07:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals
07:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1
07:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2
07:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3
07:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4
07:30 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final
07:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
07:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
07:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
07:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
07:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B
07:36 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal
07:40 Archery Women’s Team Semifinal
07:40 Surfing Women’s Round 2 - Heat 2
07:50 Diving Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Victory Ceremony
07:50 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02
07:50 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal
07:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Group A
07:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinals
07:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1
07:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2
07:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3
07:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4
07:55 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 02
07:58 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Heats 2nd Run
08:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E
08:04 Taekwondo Women -57kg Semifinal
08:15 Archery Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match
08:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
08:15 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
08:15 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
08:15 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
08:15 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
08:18 Taekwondo Men -68kg Semifinal
08:20 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Victory Ceremony
08:25 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
08:30 Football Men’s Group C
08:32 Taekwondo Women -57kg Semifinal
08:40 Archery Women’s Team Gold Medal Match
08:45 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 03
08:46 Taekwondo Men -68kg Semifinal
09:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:00 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 2
09:00 Football Men’s Group A
09:00 Football Men’s Group B
09:00 Judo Women -52 kg Repechage contest
09:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Team Managers’ meeting
09:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
09:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
09:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
09:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool C
09:05 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 4
09:08 Judo Women -52 kg Repechage contest
09:10 Archery Women’s Team Victory Ceremony
09:15 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:17 Judo Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table B
09:20 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B
09:25 Judo Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table A
09:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
09:30 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:30 Football Men’s Group D
09:34 Judo Men -66 kg Repechage contest
09:42 Judo Men -66 kg Repechage contest
09:48 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Victory Ceremony
09:51 Judo Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table B
09:55 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
09:59 Judo Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table A
10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group A
10:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group H
10:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A
10:00 Cycling Road Women’s Road Race Victory Ceremony
10:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinals
10:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1
10:00 Skateboarding Technical Meeting
10:03 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:08 Judo Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
10:16 Judo Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
10:18 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B
10:25 Judo Women -52 kg Final
10:30 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2
10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A
10:33 Judo Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
10:36 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:40 Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C
10:40 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group M
10:40 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C
10:40 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
10:42 Judo Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
10:50 Judo Men -66 kg Final
10:51 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Semifinals
11:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1
11:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A
11:00 Taekwondo Women -57kg Repechage
11:02 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heats
11:02 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 1
11:04 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 2
11:05 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
11:06 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:07 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
11:09 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 4
11:12 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 5
11:14 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 6
11:15 Taekwondo Men -68kg Repechage
11:17 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heats
11:17 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 1
11:20 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A
11:20 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group N
11:20 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B
11:21 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 2
11:24 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:24 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 3
11:25 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 2
11:27 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 4
11:30 Football Men’s Group C
11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
11:30 Judo Women -52 kg Victory Ceremony
11:30 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 5
11:30 Taekwondo Women -57kg Repechage
11:34 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heats
11:34 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heat 1
11:37 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2
11:39 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:40 Judo Men -66 kg Victory Ceremony
11:40 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3
11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
11:43 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4
11:45 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5
11:45 Taekwondo Men -68kg Repechage
11:48 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6
11:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Finals
11:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout
11:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Group A
11:50 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B
11:51 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heats
11:51 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 1
11:52 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 6
11:54 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:54 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 2
11:56 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
11:58 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 4
12:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group K
12:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group L
12:00 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B
12:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round
12:00 Football Men’s Group A
12:00 Football Men’s Group B
12:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal
12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F
12:01 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 5
12:03 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 6
12:06 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heats
12:06 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 1
12:12 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
12:12 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 2
12:18 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 3
12:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Finals
12:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout
12:20 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 5
12:24 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 4
12:27 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
12:30 Football Men’s Group D
12:30 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats
12:30 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 1
12:30 Taekwondo Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests
12:35 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2
12:42 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
12:45 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout
12:45 Hockey Men’s Pool A
12:45 Taekwondo Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A
13:00 Taekwondo Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal
13:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B
13:03 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 5
13:15 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout
13:15 Hockey Men’s Pool B
13:15 Taekwondo Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
13:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
13:30 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 3
13:30 Taekwondo Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest
13:45 Taekwondo Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest
13:45 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
13:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Victory Ceremony
13:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Victory Ceremony
14:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
14:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Victory Ceremony
14:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool C
14:10 Taekwondo Women -57kg Victory Ceremony
14:20 Taekwondo Men -68kg Victory Ceremony
14:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
PA
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies