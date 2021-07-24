Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Sunday’s events and start times

Another packed day of sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled on Monday.

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka will both be in action on the tennis court, Jade Jones will attempt to become the first woman in British history to win Olympic gold in three different Games in the -57kg taekwondo category, surfing will make it’s Olympic debut, USA’s popular men’s team will take to the basketball court, the women’s cycling road race will be staged on the outskirts of Tokyo, and Simone Biles will make her first appearance of these Games.

Here is the full event schedule:

Sunday 25th July

All times BST

23:00 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 1

23:40 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 2

00:00 Cycling BMX Racing Riders’ Confirmation

00:00 Triathlon Triathlon Draw - Women

00:20 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 3

00:30 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 1

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64

01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

01:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1

01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification

01:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification - Day 1

01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Official Training

01:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Official Training

01:00 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 4

01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B

01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

01:10 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2

01:19 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 2

01:20 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1

01:30 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64

01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64

01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64

01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64

01:30 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64

01:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A

01:30 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2

01:40 Rowing Men’s Pair Repechage 1

01:40 Surfing Men’s Round 1 - Heat 5

01:50 Rowing Women’s Pair Repechage 1

01:53 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:00 Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D

02:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group P

02:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group M

02:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

02:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round

02:00 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 1

02:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B

02:00 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1

02:00 Shooting Skeet Men’s Qualification - Day 1

02:00 Taekwondo Women -57kg Qualification Contest

02:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

02:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

02:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F

02:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

02:08 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 3

02:10 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 2

02:14 Taekwondo Men -68kg Qualification Contest

02:15 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

02:16 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

02:20 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 1

02:20 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 1

02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:28 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

02:30 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 2

02:30 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final

02:39 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

02:40 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group I

02:40 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D

02:40 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group J

02:40 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

02:40 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1

02:40 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

02:40 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1

02:42 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

02:46 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2

02:50 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1

02:52 Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

02:56 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

02:58 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heat 4

03:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

03:00 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 1

03:00 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 2

03:00 Tennis Order of play available evening before

03:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

03:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E

03:02 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

03:05 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

03:07 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:07 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:10 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2

03:10 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

03:12 Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

03:12 Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

03:14 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:14 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:15 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:15 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

03:20 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group A

03:20 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group E

03:20 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D

03:20 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 3

03:21 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:21 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:23 Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

03:24 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:28 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:28 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:30 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:30 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 4

03:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

03:33 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

03:33 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1

03:35 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

03:35 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:35 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:38 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

03:39 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2

03:40 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 1

03:40 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 3

03:42 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:42 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:45 Hockey Women’s Pool B

03:45 Swimming Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

03:48 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:49 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:49 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:50 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2

03:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Group B

03:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Group B

03:52 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

03:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

03:55 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 2

03:55 Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

03:56 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:56 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group F

04:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B

04:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D

04:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

04:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 3

04:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool E

04:03 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:03 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:03 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:05 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 01

04:05 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 01

04:05 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Victory Ceremony

04:05 Swimming Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

04:06 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

04:10 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:10 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:10 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal 4

04:15 Hockey Women’s Pool B

04:17 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:17 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:18 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:20 Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

04:20 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 4

04:20 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

04:24 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:24 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:25 Skateboarding Men’s Street Final

04:30 Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

04:31 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:31 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:34 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

04:36 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:38 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:38 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:40 Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B

04:40 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group H

04:40 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group G

04:40 Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:45 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

04:45 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:45 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:48 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

04:50 Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

04:51 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:52 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:52 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:55 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 02

04:59 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:59 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:00 Cycling Road Women’s Road Race

05:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Heats 1st and 2nd Run

05:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Heats 1st Run

05:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Rider’s Confirmation

05:00 Rowing Women’s Four Repechage 1

05:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification

05:00 Surfing Women’s Round 1 - Heat 5

05:02 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

05:06 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:06 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:06 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

05:10 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

05:10 Rowing Men’s Four Repechage 1

05:13 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal

05:13 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

05:20 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group J

05:20 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C

05:20 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C

05:20 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal

05:20 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:20 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 02

05:24 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:27 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal

05:27 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal

05:30 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

05:34 Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal

05:34 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal

05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

05:39 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

05:40 Surfing Men’s Round 2 - Heat 1

05:41 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal

05:41 Skateboarding Men’s Street Victory Ceremony

05:44 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16

05:45 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal

05:45 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 03

05:47 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Heats 1st and 2nd Run

05:48 Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal

05:50 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Heats 1st Run

05:54 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:58 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16

06:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group N

06:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group I

06:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A

06:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

06:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

06:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:05 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:08 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal

06:12 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

06:12 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal

06:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

06:20 Surfing Men’s Round 2 - Heat 2

06:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

06:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

06:26 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal

06:27 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

06:30 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round

06:31 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal

06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

06:35 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

06:35 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 01

06:40 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal

06:45 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

06:54 Archery Women’s Team Quarterfinal

06:54 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal

07:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

07:00 Diving Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

07:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

07:00 Surfing Women’s Round 2 - Heat 1

07:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool E

07:05 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 01

07:08 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal

07:08 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Heats 2nd Run

07:10 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 3

07:17 Archery Women’s Team Semifinal

07:22 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal

07:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

07:25 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals

07:30 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final

07:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

07:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

07:36 Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal

07:40 Archery Women’s Team Semifinal

07:40 Surfing Women’s Round 2 - Heat 2

07:50 Diving Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Victory Ceremony

07:50 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02

07:50 Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal

07:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Group A

07:55 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinals

07:55 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 02

07:58 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Heats 2nd Run

08:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E

08:04 Taekwondo Women -57kg Semifinal

08:15 Archery Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match

08:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

08:15 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

08:18 Taekwondo Men -68kg Semifinal

08:20 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Victory Ceremony

08:25 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

08:30 Football Men’s Group C

08:32 Taekwondo Women -57kg Semifinal

08:40 Archery Women’s Team Gold Medal Match

08:45 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 03

08:46 Taekwondo Men -68kg Semifinal

09:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:00 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 2

09:00 Football Men’s Group A

09:00 Football Men’s Group B

09:00 Judo Women -52 kg Repechage contest

09:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Team Managers’ meeting

09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool C

09:05 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 4

09:08 Judo Women -52 kg Repechage contest

09:10 Archery Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

09:15 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:17 Judo Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:20 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

09:25 Judo Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table A

09:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

09:30 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:30 Football Men’s Group D

09:34 Judo Men -66 kg Repechage contest

09:42 Judo Men -66 kg Repechage contest

09:48 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Victory Ceremony

09:51 Judo Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:55 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

09:59 Judo Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table A

10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group A

10:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group H

10:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A

10:00 Cycling Road Women’s Road Race Victory Ceremony

10:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinals

10:00 Skateboarding Technical Meeting

10:03 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:08 Judo Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:16 Judo Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:18 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

10:25 Judo Women -52 kg Final

10:30 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2

10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A

10:33 Judo Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:36 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:40 Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C

10:40 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group M

10:40 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C

10:40 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

10:42 Judo Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:50 Judo Men -66 kg Final

10:51 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Semifinals

11:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1

11:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A

11:00 Taekwondo Women -57kg Repechage

11:02 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heats

11:15 Taekwondo Men -68kg Repechage

11:17 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heats

11:20 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A

11:20 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group N

11:20 Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B

11:30 Football Men’s Group C

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

11:30 Judo Women -52 kg Victory Ceremony

11:30 Taekwondo Women -57kg Repechage

11:34 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heats

11:39 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:40 Judo Men -66 kg Victory Ceremony

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

11:45 Taekwondo Men -68kg Repechage

11:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Finals

11:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

11:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Group A

11:50 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

11:51 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heats

11:54 Boxing Men’s Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

12:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group K

12:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage - Group L

12:00 Badminton Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group B

12:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round

12:00 Football Men’s Group A

12:00 Football Men’s Group B

12:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F

12:06 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heats

12:12 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

12:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Finals

12:20 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout

12:20 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 5

12:27 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

12:30 Football Men’s Group D

12:30 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

12:30 Taekwondo Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests

12:42 Boxing Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

12:45 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

12:45 Hockey Men’s Pool A

12:45 Taekwondo Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

13:00 Taekwondo Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal

13:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B

13:15 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout

13:15 Hockey Men’s Pool B

13:15 Taekwondo Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

13:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

13:30 Taekwondo Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest

13:45 Taekwondo Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest

13:45 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

13:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Victory Ceremony

13:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67kg Victory Ceremony

14:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

14:00 Fencing Men’s Epee Individual Victory Ceremony

14:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool C

14:10 Taekwondo Women -57kg Victory Ceremony

14:20 Taekwondo Men -68kg Victory Ceremony

14:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

