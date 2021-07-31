Caeleb Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record on way to another Olympic gold in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel set a world record at the Tokyo Games in the men’s 100m butterfly final, earning him another Olympic gold medal.

The 24-year-old American swimmer already had two Olympic gold medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and earned his first individual Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle earlier this week.

Now Dressel has added another gold medal after winning in the 100m butterfly on Saturday morning with a time of 49.45, a world record.

Dressel led from the start of the race after he was able to get off the block quickly, holding off Hungary’s Kristof Milak.

Milak, winner of the 200m butterfly, earned the silver in the event with a time of 49.58.

This event would not be the end for Dressel on day eight of the Tokyo Olympics.

The swimmer was also competing in the semifinals of the 50m freestyle before having a chance at another Olympic medal later in the day when he anchors the 4×100m mixed medley relay – a new event featuring two men and two women on each team.

Dressel, of Florida, is expected to take part in two more finals on Sunday, the last day of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

If he sweeps the competition and wins all of his events, Dressel will then become only the fourth swimmer and fifth athlete to win six gold medals in a single Olympic Games. Michael Phelps achieved that feat twice when competing at the 2004 Athens Games and the 2008 Beijing Games.

Dressel won two Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games in the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x100m medley.