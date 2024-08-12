Jump to content

Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

The Briton, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, announced the decision to walk away from the sport during an interview with British Vogue.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 August 2024 14:18
Tom Daley has won five Olympic medals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10m synchro event in Paris, said: “It feels very, very surreal.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.”

