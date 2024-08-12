Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving
The Briton, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, announced the decision to walk away from the sport during an interview with British Vogue.
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.
The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.
Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10m synchro event in Paris, said: “It feels very, very surreal.
“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.”