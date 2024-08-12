Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10m synchro event in Paris, said: “It feels very, very surreal.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.”