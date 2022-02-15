Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns to ice in women’s figure skating after Team GB curlers win
Kamila Valieva: Russian can compete at Winter Olympics, rules court, despite failed drugs test
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to the ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony until an investigation into the doping allegations is complete.
Elsewhere, China’s Eileen Gu, who won gold last week in big air, claimed silver in the women’s freeski slopestyle. Team GB’s wait for a medal goes on, though, as Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished eighth and ninth respectively. There was a further blow too as James Woods was forced to pull out of men’s qualifying. There was better news for GB’s curlers, though, as Eve Muirhead led her side to victory in a crucial tie against Japan.
Team GB’s curling hopes
Team GB need to win their remaining two matches against China and the ROC to give themselves a chance of a medal. Both opponents are already out of contention for the play-offs, making Muirhead’s side a strong favourite in each. Their first match, against China, will take place at around 1am tomorrow morning.
McKay takes early tumble
McKay tumbles early in her routine and, although she recovered well, that did the damage to her score.
It’s a 52.54 from the judges which puts the five-time British national champion in sixth out of the eight skaters so far.
Team GB’s McKay next up in figure skating
Next up in the women’s figure skating, it’s Team GB’s Natasha McKay. She has one of the weaker sets in terms of technical difficulty meaning she will need to execute her jumps perfectly.
She’s skating to Little Sparrow by Dolly Parton.
Disaster for Jarls Magnus Riiber
There’s another huge moment of late drama, this time in the Nordic Combined.
Jarls Magnus Riiber, who was the favourite to win the race before being forced to spend two weeks in isolation, has not had time to properly train on the course and takes a wrong turn! He went towards the finish line instead of going to start the second lap and, by the time he’s realised, his 44-second lead has been decimated.
It’s Riiber’s fellow Norwegian, Joergen Graabak, who profits from the mistake. He reels in the leading pack right at the finish to clinch gold, while compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebro snatches silver. Akito Watabe of Japan takes bronze.
Paris 2024 committee desperate to avoid Valieva situation
Only seven of the 30 competitors will attempt a triple axel as part of their set routines - one of whom is Kamila Valieva.
Earlier this morning, the Paris 2024 Olympic committee released a statement saying they will do everything in their power to avoid a repeat of the Russian’s case that has cast a shadow over these Games.
“Paris 2024 is 100% committed to the fight against doping and is working in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the fairness of the competitions in 2024 and the protection of athletes,” they said in a statement.
“We must use this situation (the Valieva case) to make sure that it does not happen again. Our top priority will be the development and execution of an effective anti-doping program that protects the rights of athletes and the integrity of competitions.”
Women’s figure skating underway
The women’s figure skating is underway where, of course, all eyes are on 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, after the Russian was cleared to compete despite failing a drugs test in December.
Today’s short programme lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds per competitor and features several set elements.
There will be 30 competitors, with Valieva scheduled to go 24th.
Team GB defeat Japan in crucial curling tie
Eve Muirhead led her side to a crucial victory over Japan earlier to keep Team GB’s hopes of reaching the curling playoffs alive.
Eve Muirhead keeps curling hopes alive with crucial win against Japan
Team GB romped to the first of the three straight wins they require for a shot at a medal
Muir ‘a little disappointed’ with slopestyle run
Team GB’s Kirsty Muir said she was “a little bit disappointed” with her run in the freeski slopestyle, with a score of 71.30 giving her an eighth-placed finish.
“Overall I’m just happy to be in the final but a little disappointed, just making a couple little mistakes,” the 17-year-old said. “All the girls have been smashing it but I would have hoped that I could have been in the running.
“I’ve got a lot to work on, so it’s really nice to have some time to do that. The sport is moving at a really fast rate, so I’ve got a lot to do to keep up with it but this gives me motivation to keep working.”
Su Yiming: I have many different life goals in the future
Su Yiming, who became the first Chinese athlete to win gold in any snowboarding event this morning, says he wants to be known as more than just an athlete.
The 17-year-old was a child actor and featured in the movie ‘The Taking of Tiger Mountain’ before dedicating his life to snowboarding.
“I have many different dreams but today’s gold medal is the biggest dream I have ever had since I was young. For it, I had to give up acting because I need to focus completely,” he said.
“Whether it is skiing or acting, I will have many different life goals in the future. I have many ideas, and I have always tried my best to let everyone see a more multi-faceted me.”
Goggia claims silver in remarkable comeback
Earlier this morning, Italy’s Sofia Goggia won a remarkable silver medal in the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Beijing just three weeks after partially tearing a knee ligament in a crash in Cortina.
The reigning Olympic champion revealed she battled through the pain barrier to take second place, 0.16 seconds behind gold medallist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, with Goggia’s compatriot Nadia Delgado taking bronze.
“The path to come here after the crash in Cortina was tough, but I had no room for doubts,” said Goggia. “I really did believe that I could make it, and this is why I did it.”
Goggia established an early lead and was only eclipsed by Suter, despite revealing she was far from fully fit after damaging her anterior cruciate ligament last month. American Mikaela Shiffrin’s difficult Beijing Olympics continued as she finished 18th.
“This has been really tough on me mentally,” said Goggia. “I took painkillers before the race. It was really painful at the top of the course, but it was for less than a second.
“I would have loved to have had 80 per cent of my strength. Of course it is getting better every day, but I cannot bend the knee and I can barely do a squad. But skiing in the last days was pretty much OK.”
