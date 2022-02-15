Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

✕ Close Kamila Valieva: Russian can compete at Winter Olympics, rules court, despite failed drugs test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to the ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony until an investigation into the doping allegations is complete.

Elsewhere, China’s Eileen Gu, who won gold last week in big air, claimed silver in the women’s freeski slopestyle. Team GB’s wait for a medal goes on, though, as Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished eighth and ninth respectively. There was a further blow too as James Woods was forced to pull out of men’s qualifying. There was better news for GB’s curlers, though, as Eve Muirhead led her side to victory in a crucial tie against Japan.

Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below: