Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Follow all the action from the Winter Olympics with six gold medals up for grabs on day 13.

Team GB have guaranteed a first medal of the Beijing Games after Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team defeated USA in their semi-final. That means they have a silver medal at worst to play for against Sweden in Saturday’s final. There was more good news from the ‘Ice Cube’ where Eve Muirhead’s curling rink advanced to the women’s semi-finals in dramatic fashion. Britain not only had to defeat the ROC in their final group match but then hope results elsewhere went their way and, after an agonising wait following their victory, the fates aligned in their favour. They will now face defending champions Sweden in the semi-finals on Friday.

Elsewhere, Russian teenager Kamila Valieva endured a torrid end to her controversial Games, falling twice in her free skate routine in the women’s figure skating to finish fourth and outside the medals. The IOC had already confirmed there would be no medal ceremony should she win one after it emerged she tested positive for a banned substance back in December. Compatriot Anna Shcherbakova took gold with fellow Russian Alexandra Trusova second and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto third.

Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below: