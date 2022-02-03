Winter Olympics 2022 LIVE: Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat facing Canada’s curlers

Bruce Mouat of Team Great Britain competes against Team Canada during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre on February 03, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Getty Images)

The second day of the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics in Beijing kicked off with mixed doubles curling, with Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat facing Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris.

Morris won Olympic gold in men’s curling in 2010, then won the first Olympic mixed doubles event alongside Kaitlyn Lawes in 2018.

Dodds and Mouat will also return to the ice later in the day to take on Switzerland, competing the initial round-robin phase against some of their biggest medal rivals.

Freestyle skiing will also get underway with moguls qualification runs in which Team GB’s Leonie and Makayla Gerken Schofield will become the first British sisters to compete in the same event at the games. Will Feneley will go in the mens events.

The women’s ice hockey competition also gets underway with heavyweights Canada facing Switzerland, and the United States, who won gold against their neighbour in 2018, taking on Finland.

The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February.