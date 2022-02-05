✕ Close Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, ‘sleeping Putin’ & more

The 2022 Winter Olympics gets into full swing on Saturday, the day after the opening ceremony at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium.

The ceremony took place at the Bird’s Nest stadium, built and used for the 2008 summer Olympic games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both editions of the games. The stadium also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game, but will not host any sporting events in 2022.

The events will get underway with mixed doubles curling matches between Australia and Norway, and Switzerland and Sweden.

Great Britain’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will return to the ice in mixed doubles curling with round-robin match-ups against the Czech Republic and Italy.

In skiing, Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury, the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion, will compete in the Men’s Moguls Final.

Dutch speed skating star Irene Schouten will try and secure gold in the women’s 3,000m.

Schouten could become the second female skater in history to win four gold medals at a single Games, matching the mark set by Russia’s Lidia Skoblikova at Innsbruck 1964.