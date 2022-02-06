✕ Close Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, ‘sleeping Putin’ & more

Team Great Britain beat hosts China 6-5 in mixed doubles curling on Sunday, securing a second spot in the overall standings.

“We’re doing a lot of things right, the dynamic we’ve created has been great, and we’re very happy with our result,” said Bruce Mouat.

GB will face Norway in their next game today, who are fifth in the standings after six games played, and are still well within a shout to qualify.

Meanwhile, the United States won its first silver of the 2022 Olympics as Julia Marino bagged second place in the snowboarding slopestyle final. She was bested only by Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won a historic first Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand.

There are a total of seven medals up for grabs in today’s events and so far 16 countries have made the podium, with Norway and Slovenia leading the tally with two medals each. Team GB is yet to get its first medal.

Follow the latest updates: