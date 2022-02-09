Winter Olympics LIVE: Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross action as Team GB hope to end medal drought
There are six gold medals up for grabs on day five of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Peng watches Olympic skiing with IOC president
Day five of the Winter Olympics is well underway, on what could be a significant day for Team GB. Charlotte Bankes, the current world champion in snowboard cross, is a big medal hope for Great Britain and the current World Cup points leader. If she can secure gold it would be Britain’s 12th Winter Olympic title, and the country’s first ever on snow. Britain is still yet to win a first medal of any kind in China.
The USA will hope to end its longest-ever wait for its first gold medal of a Winter Olympics, having come up short in 31 events so far in Beijing, but there was more disappointment for medal favourite Mikaela Shiffrin, who had hoped to bounce back from a poor showing in the giant slalom earlier this week. She lost control about five seconds into her opening run of the slalom — and that was it for her in the event.
Meanwhile, American snowboard stars Shaun White and Chloe Kim begin the defence of their Olympic halfpipe titles and will go through qualifying for the 12-person finals. Kim is a strong gold-medal favourite, while White has said this is the last competition of his legendary career. He has medalled only once since making a 2018 comeback from a three year competitive break.
Charlotte Bankes out of snowboard cross
What a crazy, crazy race. A lot of the heats so far had yet to capture the drama of snowboard cross, but that was absolutely wild. Bankes looked to be in a good position at the mid-way point, but Critchlow came from nowhere with a superb line up the inside, and Bankes was rather crowded out as Brockhoff took the outside line.
It all came down to the final jump and Critchlow and Brockhoff held on to cross the line and leave Bankes, the favourite and world champion, out.
Charlotte Bankes OUT of snowboard cross!
Bankes is slow out of the gate and Gulini takes the lead after the first set of jumps, with Brockhoff in behind. Bankes finds speed to pass Gulini over the big jump, and holds on to her lead going into the corner! All four competitors are in this, and here comes Critchlow!
Unbelievable! All four go down to the line and Bankes is out! She finishes third and the Olympic dream is over!
Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross quarter-finals
Canada’s Meryeta Odine advances with an impressive run alongside France’s Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau - no upsets so far but shocks are never far around the corner in this sport.
Bankes is up next in the fourth quarter-final.
Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross quarter-finals
We move straight on to the quarter-finals, where Bankes is again in the final heat. She is again joined by Brockhoff in the heat, as well as Faye Gulini of the United States and Canada’s Tess Critchlow. Bankes is again in the red bib as the top seed.
Charlotte Bankes safely through to snowboard cross quarter-finals
Bankes is at the starting gate and is ready to go!
Good start from Bankes on the outside, and she drifts away into the lead at the first corner. She comes under pressure from Belle Brockhoff, who catches her drift, while Sophie Hediger in third is not far behind!
Bankes still leads through the tight right-hand bend, and closes out Brockhoff. A final jump to negotiate, and Bankes lands it before crossing the line. Job done.
Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross second round
Bankes is next up, in the last of the eight second round heats. She will be wearing the red bib as the number one seed in her heat.
There is a delay, though, after the Czech competitor Vendula Hopjakova suffered an injury on her heat. She is receiving treatment on the course and the heats have been suspended.
Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross second round
The top two competitors from each heat go through to the next round, which means that even if you crash you still have a chance to go through. Snowboard cross is one of the most unpredictable and chaotic events of all Olympic sport, with competitors negotiating big jumps and wide bends, all while trying to avoid contact with each other.
Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross second round
Here we go, it’s almost time for Charlotte Bankes as she continues her bid to add an Olympic gold medal to her world snowboard cross title.
She is up in the last of the eight snowboard cross quarter-finals, and is in a race alongside Sophie Hediger, Belle Brockhoff and Maeva Estevez.
Women’s slalom: Gold for Petra Vlhova!
Petra Vlhova hangs on to win gold for Slovakia in the women’s slalom! She had a nervous wait as Lena Duerr did her final run, but the German could only finish fourth overall.
Charlotte Guest finishes 21st.
Mikaela Shiffrin considers early Olympic exit after slalom nightmare
Mikaela Shiffrin may not ski again in Beijing, asking ‘what’s the point’ after her Olympic nightmare took another sick turn and sparked a mental health row.
The most successful slalom skier of all time fell after four gates for the second straight Olympic race, her second slalom DNF in four years.
"I feel pretty awful,” said Shiffrin. “It won't feel awful forever. I just feel pretty low right now.
"Pretty much everything makes me second-guess the last 15 years. Everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality."
Latest from Tom Harle in Beijing:
Mikaela Shiffrin considering early Olympic exit after slalom nightmare
The American’s nightmare run, after skiing out of the giant slalom on Monday, has sparked a mental health row
