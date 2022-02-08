Winter Olympics LIVE: Eileen Gu goes for gold as British curlers aim for bronze
Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Beijing 2022: Winter Olympics round up
American skater Nathan Chen will start his quest for gold against two-time Olympic champion and rival Yuzuru Hanyu in the men’s short programme in Beijing.
Chen is looking for redemption after going into the 2018 Olympics undefeated for the season, before a poor short programme in the team event and errors in three jumping passes in the individual short, before a historic free skate to finish in fifth place.
The competition concludes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds will go for a bronze medal in the mixed doubles against Sweden, with the final between Norway and Italy.
Elsewhere, Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who chose to represent China, will go in the final of the freestyle big air competition.
Gu, has been billed as a triple-gold contender and will also participate in the halfpipe and slopestyle events.
Big Air final: How does it work?
How does it work? All the skiers get three runs in the game. They must do at least two different tricks on their runs. The best two scores from runs in which different tricks were performed will count for their total. Our current leader is Tess Ledeux of France, who put down a brilliant 1620 in her first attempt to earn 94.50 points.
Eileen Gu aims for gold!
China’s Eileen Gu, a big home favourite in the women’s freeski big air final, currently stands at a score of 93.75 trailing behind France’s Tess Ledeux, who outscored her earning the top spot at the end of the first run with 94.50 points.
Olympic snowboarder’s dad gives hilarious expletive-filled interview after her gold medal win: ‘F***ing crazy’
The father of an Olympic snowboarder set social media alight with his curse-filled reaction to her gold medal win.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made history over the weekend as she secured New Zealand’s first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics in the women’s slopestyle event in Beijing.
Her father, Sean Synnott, couldn’t contain his excitement when approached by a reporter immediately after the 20-year-old’s victory.
Olympic snowboarder’s dad gives hilarious curse-filled interview after gold medal win
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott secures New Zealand’s first-ever gold medal at a Winter Olympics
Ten medals to be won in Tuesday’s events in Beijing
Medal events on Tuesday in Beijing.
Alpine Skiing
Men’s super G.
Biathlon
Men’s 20km individual
Cross-country skiing
Women’s sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final; Men’s sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final
Curling
Mixed doubles bronze medal game; Mixed doubles gold medal game
Freestyle skiing
Women’s freeski big air final
Luge
Women’s singles run 4
Snowboard
Women’s parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final; Men’s parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final
Speed skating
Men’s 1500m
Big Air freeskier goes back up slope after dropping wallet
An Olympic Big Air freeskier had to go back up the slope after an acrobatic jump to collect his wallet after it flew out of his pocket..
The skier, Kim Gubser of Switzerland, launched himself backwards off the ramp and spun multiple times as he flew through the air before landing.
More details below.
Winter Olympics skier goes back up slope after dropping wallet
Kim Gubser waved item after it fell out of pocket as he did trick
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies