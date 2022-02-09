Winter Olympics LIVE: Lindsey Jacobellis wins gold as Charlotte Bankes’ ‘worst race’ seals exit
There are six gold medals up for grabs on day five of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Peng watches Olympic skiing with IOC president
Day five of the Winter Olympics is well underway, on what could have been a significant day for Team GB. Charlotte Bankes was a big medal hope for Great Britain but her Olympic dream ended in heartbreak after she finished third in her quarter-final heat. In what was a crazy race, described by Bankes as her “worst of the season”, the world champion and World Cup points leader was beaten to the line in a photo-finish as Team GB’s medal drought continued.
The USA eventually ended its longest-ever wait for its first gold medal of a Winter Olympics, but there was more disappointment for medal favourite Mikaela Shiffrin, who had hoped to bounce back from a poor showing in the giant slalom earlier this week. She lost control about five seconds into her opening run of the slalom — and that was it for her in the event. The gold medal came in remarkable circumstances, as Lindsey Jacobellis won snowboard cross gold to end 16 years of hurt. In 2006, Jacobellis threw away gold on the final jump of her race, in one of the most infamous Winter Olympics moments of all time, but she finally has her crowning victory at the age of 36.
Elsewhere, there has been confusion as the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition was delayed over a legal issue. The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the event, with the United States and Japan completing the podium, but the medal ceremony did not take place at its scheduled time amid reports that the doping authorities were involved in the delay. The situation was described as an “emerging issue” by an IOC spokesperson.
Follow the latest updates:
Curling schedule for Men’s and Women’s Teams released
The mixed doubles produced an exceptionally tight competition with a surprise winning Italian pair, and the curling drama at Beijing 2022 is far from over. The Men’s and Women’s competitions begin tomorrow, with Bruce Mouat skip of Team GB’s male rink, who begin their campaign against...
Italy! Newly crowned mixed doubles Olympic champion Amos Mosaner plays third for the Italians, whose skip is the vastly experienced Joël Retornaz.
Here’s the full Team Mouat schedule:
Butting in
Another fracas on the ice. Anton Slepyshev gets a little bump from a Swiss player and is not happy at all, raising his hackles and headbutting Yannick Weber, who looks a little bemused by the whole thing. It’s not particularly forceful, but the officials give Slepyshev a double penalty - off he skates to the penalty box shaking his head. He’ll have a four-minute sitdown.
Handbags!
It’s all kicked off between Switzerland and the ROC in the ice hockey, with both sets of players rushing in for a scrap after a Russian pushes a Swiss defender over the goalie. The Russian coach Alexei Zhamnov looks thoroughly unimpressed by the whole affair. A couple of Russians are sent to the penalty box. It’s still 1-0 to the ROC with the defences on top.
Lindsey Jacobellis finally wins gold
You will struggle to find a more popular gold than Lindsay Jacobellis’ during these Winter Olympics. Denied in such cruel fashion in Turin in 2006 after her tumble in the final metres, the American is a bonafide snowsports great but at her fifth Olympics at the age of 36 and competing in an unpredictable sport against a slew of younger stars, it looked like the quadrennial title she so desperately coveted might just elude her.
But now Jacobellis can add Olympic champion to her rather impressive CV after a dominant performance in the final - the American led from start to finish and held her nerve at the last to claim a remarkable win.
Men’s ice hockey begins
Today is the first day of men’s ice hockey action at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium, with the ROC currently a goal up on Switzerland in the opening skirmishes of the second period. It was hoped until just before Christmas that teams would be able to call upon their NHL stars at the Winter Olympics, but owing to a disrupted season caused by the coronavirus, the North American league decided that it would not release any players to their national teams for a second consecutive Games.
Strip away the stars, and what remains? Unlike the NHL stars, Tom Harle is in Beijing and previews what could be a wide-open battle for gold:
Absence of NHL stars leads to wide-open men’s ice hockey tournament full of intrigue
The withdrawal of professional players based in the United States and Canada changed the tournament odds overnight - leaving an open field full of uncertainty
Charlotte Bankes in disbelief as ‘worst race’ seals Winter Olympic exit
It was not to be for Charlotte Bankes this morning, as the British world champion was squeezed out in an exceptionally tight quarter-final, ending her hopes of a medal. An early exit was always a possibility in the chaos and carnage of snowboard cross, but Bankes admitted that it was her “worst race of the season” as a tough Winter Olympics for Team GB continued.
What is Nordic combined, and why aren’t there any women’s events?
It’s a founding sport of the Winter Olympics, but the mad Norwegian concoction that is Nordic combined can need a little explaining. Everything you need to know is below, including why it is the only sport at Beijing 2022 to be exclusively for men:
What is Nordic Combined and why won’t there be a women’s event
The sport will be the only one at Beijing 2022 with exclusively male events
Nordic combined (Individual normal hill/10 km) underway - without world and Olympic champions
There are three Nordic combined medal events at these Winter Olympics, all decided over two sessions on a single day, and all contested by men (more on that in a moment...).
The first of these is the normal hill/10km, with the ski jumping determining the staggered start times for the cross-country section later. This event is absolutely wide open - Covid has reared its ugly head and positive tests have ruled out double Olympic defending champion Eric Frenzel and world champion Jarl Magnus Riiber.
The ski jumping has now concluded, with Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto producing a mammoth 108m leap and 133 points to give him a 38 second headstart on his nearest competitor when the 10km ski gets underway a bit later. That’s a real surprise - Yamamoto has had something of a breakthrough season on the World Cup circuit but he significantly out-jumped several more illustrious rivals, including 20-year-old starlet Johannes Lamparter.
Lamparted lies in fifth and will start just over a minute after Yamamoto, and look out for Johannes Rydzek, who is perfectly placed as one of the strongest skiers in the field and with just 43 seconds to make up on Yamamoto. The 10km gets underway in about two hours.
Team GB’s Charlie Guest finishes 21st in women’s slalom
With Shiffrin unable to finish her first run, it was left to great rival and Slovak phenom Petra Vlhova to produce an outstanding second run and storm to her first Olympic gold.
Britain’s best female finisher was Charlie Guest, who was an encouraging 15th after the first run, and eventually finished a solid 21st. The Scot had this to say afterwards:
“I wanted to give myself the best shot of top 15, top ten. I really tried and took a lot of risks but obviously it didn’t pay off for me today.
“But I’m so excited with how this whole season has gone and I’m really excited that my skiing is good enough to be in that top 15 as we saw in the first run.
“I’m really excited for the future and for the next few seasons as well because my skiing is just going from strength to strength at the moment.”
Simone Biles sends support to Mikaela Shiffrin
From one American Olympic great to another, Simone Biles has sent her support to Mikaela Shiffrin:
