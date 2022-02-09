✕ Close Peng watches Olympic skiing with IOC president

Day five of the Winter Olympics is well underway, on what could have been a significant day for Team GB. Charlotte Bankes was a big medal hope for Great Britain but her Olympic dream ended in heartbreak after she finished third in her quarter-final heat. In what was a crazy race, described by Bankes as her “worst of the season”, the world champion and World Cup points leader was beaten to the line in a photo-finish as Team GB’s medal drought continued.

The USA eventually ended its longest-ever wait for its first gold medal of a Winter Olympics, but there was more disappointment for medal favourite Mikaela Shiffrin, who had hoped to bounce back from a poor showing in the giant slalom earlier this week. She lost control about five seconds into her opening run of the slalom — and that was it for her in the event. The gold medal came in remarkable circumstances, as Lindsey Jacobellis won snowboard cross gold to end 16 years of hurt. In 2006, Jacobellis threw away gold on the final jump of her race, in one of the most infamous Winter Olympics moments of all time, but she finally has her crowning victory at the age of 36.

Elsewhere, there has been confusion as the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition was delayed over a legal issue. The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the event, with the United States and Japan completing the podium, but the medal ceremony did not take place at its scheduled time amid reports that the doping authorities were involved in the delay. The situation was described as an “emerging issue” by an IOC spokesperson.

