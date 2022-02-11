Winter Olympics LIVE: Shaun White attempts to win fourth gold as Mikaela Shiffrin gets back on slopes
Seven gold medals up for grabs on day seven of the 2022 Winter Olympics
American snowboarding star Shaun White will try and win a fourth Olympic gold medal in what he says will be his final Games.
White, 35, won his first Olympic gold 16-years-ago, and won titles in 2006, 2010 and 2018.
He is not considered a favourite in the event, having suffered an ankle injury and Covid in the build up to Beijing, but is determined to go out in style.
Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin will return to the slopes and compete in the super-G after shockingly failing to complete runs in her first two events, the giant slalom and slalom.
The three-time Olympian has never taken part in the event in the Olympics, but won the 2019 world championships and took bronze in 2021.
The 26-year-old could still become the first American skier to win three gold medals at a single Olympics.
In curling, Britain’s men will take on the US and Norway, while the women will play South Korea.
Follow the latest updates:
Shaun White completes first run in halfpipe final
The 35-year-old Californian did not have the smoothest run but it was good enough for a score of 72.00 and fourth place after the first of three runs.
American takes lead in halfpipe - but it is not Shaun White
Colorado’s Taylor Gold, took gold medal spot with his opening run in the men’s halfpipe, scoring 81.75.
Tony Hawk tells Shaun White to keep snowboarding for fun
“My advice to him when it’s all over would be: keep riding. But do it for fun. Do it for yourself. That’s what fuels you. It’s not about winning. It’s about that extension of yourself and that outlet. I sent him a video message recently alluding to this very thing,” the skateboarding legend told Olympics.com.
“I’m living proof of maybe how far you can take it – and to what age. I just think for his own sanity, he needs to keep riding his snowboard. Don’t just hang it up. And if he wants to get back into skateboarding, he knows where to find me.”
Shaun White goes for gold in halfpipe
