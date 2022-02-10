Winter Olympics LIVE: GB vs Italy in curling plus snowboard cross finals amid figure skating controversy
Follow all the latest news and updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with curling, snowboarding cross and freestyle skiing all in action
Nathan Chen breaks world record in stunning figure skating routine
Team GB’s men’s curling team are in action against Italy in the round robin phase of the competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bruce Mouat is back in action following his participation alongside Jen Dodds in the mixed, and he is joined by Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan. Earlier the women’s team, led by Eve Muirhead, lost to Switzerland in a tense extra-end finish, but can redeem themselves against Sweden (12.05pm GMT). There are also snowboard cross finals (from 7am), freestyle skiing mixed aerials finals (from 11am GMT) and much more.
American skater Nathan Chen earned an elusive Olympic gold medal today following his record short programme with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. And the US took another gold earlier in the day after Chloe Kim successfully defended her title in the women’s halfpipe final.
Chen’s success brought a welcome respite in an otherwise tense atmosphere where the buzz was centred on day-old reports – still unconfirmed – that Russian Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favourite in the women’s competition, had tested positive for a banned drug. Valieva was part of the six-person Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won gold on Monday. Medals from that event have yet to be awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) citing unspecified legal reasons for the indefinite delay.
Eve Muirhead’s team suffer agonising defeat to Switzerland in curling opener
Eve Muirhead’s quest for a curling medal at her fourth Olympics got off to a bad start as the Great Britain women’s team suffered a 6-5 extra-end defeat to Switzerland
Muirhead missed a simple draw with her last stone of an extra end to miss her chance to get the round-robin campaign up and running with a win.
Muirhead, whose four-athlete team includes Jennifer Dodds, who missed out on a mixed medal earlier this week, refused to be too downhearted about the defeat.
“They are never easy to judge,” Muirhead said of the crucial shot. “Unfortunately it didn’t come off. If I ever had a shot like that again, I’m confident I would make it.”
Muirhead’s campaign is set to continue later on Thursday with their second group match against Sweden.
Muirhead had the final stone of the match but could not secure her side victory.
Poor performances leave Britain’s skeleton medal hopes hanging by a thread
British hopes of extending its skeleton medal streak into a sixth Olympics are hanging by a thread after a pair of poor performances in the opening two runs of the men’s event at Yanqing on Thursday.
Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt sit in 13th and 17th places respectively, well over two seconds adrift of leader Christopher Grotheer from Germany who holds a considerable 0.7 second advantage over compatriot Axel Jungk.
British skeleton athletes have secured at least one medal at every games since the sport was restored to the Olympic programme in 2002, when Alex Coomber secured a bronze medal in Salt Lake City.
For the first time in two decades, Britain could miss out on winning a medal in the Winter Olympics skeleton race.
Men’s snowboard final - Hämmerle wins gold in photo finish!
What a sport.
Here we go... Grondin makes a brilliant start and sails into the lead, with Hämmerle closing in. Hämmerle gains some speed over the big jump leading into the tight right hand corner, and now leads! Lüftner then makes a move on Grondin, who pushes for the line as Hämmerle leads over the final jump!
It’s a photo finish - did Grondin get there? No! Hämmerle wins the gold! Great scenes, great race.
Men’s snowboard final
Éliot Grondin has led every race through to the final of the men’s snowboard cross and wears the red big as the number one seed. He is joined by the Italian veteran Omar Visintin and is also sandwiched in between two Austrians in Alessandro Hämmerle and Julian Lüftner.
Team GB 3-3 Italy in men’s curling
The first scoreless end of the match leaves us level at the halfway stage - as we pivot to the men’s snowboard cross final.
Team GB 3-3 Italy in men’s curling
That’s an excellent shot from Mouat, and it ties the scores at 3-3. After setting up the guard and clearing a couple of Italy stones from the house, the GB skip then curled his final effort around the guard to knock the last remaining Italian stone out of the centre of the ring, leaving that stone and the protected one in the middle for two points.
Team GB 1-3 Italy in men’s curling
Italy restore their two-stone lead after Team GB left their closest stone exposed on the right of the house, after lining up a defence of the top of the rings.
It’s been an assured start from the Italians who are not missing much out there in this opening men’s round-robin match.
Questions remain over Russian doping reports
At the Capital Indoor Stadium the buzz was centred on day-old reports - still unconfirmed - that Russian Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favourite in the women's competition, had tested positive for a banned drug.
Valieva was part of the six-person Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won gold on Monday. Medals from that event have yet to be awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) citing unspecified legal reasons for the indefinite delay.
Reuters
Team GB 1-2 Italy in men’s curling
Team GB get on the board after clearing the house ahead of their final stone of the end, before curling a simple shot to the back of the ring to take a single point.
