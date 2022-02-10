✕ Close Nathan Chen breaks world record in stunning figure skating routine

Team GB’s men’s curling team are in action against Italy in the round robin phase of the competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bruce Mouat is back in action following his participation alongside Jen Dodds in the mixed, and he is joined by Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan. Earlier the women’s team, led by Eve Muirhead, lost to Switzerland in a tense extra-end finish, but can redeem themselves against Sweden (12.05pm GMT). There are also snowboard cross finals (from 7am), freestyle skiing mixed aerials finals (from 11am GMT) and much more.

American skater Nathan Chen earned an elusive Olympic gold medal today following his record short programme with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. And the US took another gold earlier in the day after Chloe Kim successfully defended her title in the women’s halfpipe final.

Chen’s success brought a welcome respite in an otherwise tense atmosphere where the buzz was centred on day-old reports – still unconfirmed – that Russian Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favourite in the women’s competition, had tested positive for a banned drug. Valieva was part of the six-person Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won gold on Monday. Medals from that event have yet to be awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) citing unspecified legal reasons for the indefinite delay.

Follow the latest updates from Beijing 2022: