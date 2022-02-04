Winter Olympics opening ceremony LIVE: Beijing 2022 updates with curling and figure skating under way
The Winter Olympics formally begin today with the opening ceremony in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially gets underway today with the opening ceremony in Beijing. The ceremony is taking place at the Bird’s Nest stadium, built and used for the 2008 summer Olympic games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both editions of the games. The stadium also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game, but will not host any sporting events in 2022.
The opening ceremony will be directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies in 2008. The parade of nations is expected to follow the same order as at Beijing 2008, with countries entering the stadium according the strokes used in the Chinese-language characters of their names. Greece, as tradition dictates, will enter first as the first-ever host of the Olympics, and China as the host nation will enter last.
Away from the ceremony, British curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will take on Australia in the mixed doubles event. Team USA dominated figure skating events that began on Friday, starting with American star Nathan Chen, 22, topping the chart with a new personal record of 111.71 in men’s short while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned 86.56 in rhythm skating. Follow all the latest below.
Spectators inside the Beijing National Stadium
We haven’t had any official word, but suggestions from inside the Bird’s Nest are that there might be between 10,000 and 15,000 spectators in attendance for the Opening Ceremony.
Why are countries boycotting the Winter Olympics?
The United Kingdom and USA are among nations that are not sending diplomats in China.
Imran Khan is in China
There are a number of countries who have opted to stage diplomatic boycotts of these Winter Olympics, but Pakistan prime minister and former star all-rounder Imran Khan has made the trip to Beijing.
Skeleton star Lizzy Yarnold and former skier Chemmy Alcott kick things off
Lizzy Yarnold and Chemmy Alcott are in the BBC studio for the opening ceremony, alongside Clare Balding.
“It really means so much,” Yarnold says of being a double Olympic skeleton champion as her opening remarks. “Seeing the amazing design of the medal in real life really brings people together. For everyone, they know how much [the Winter Olympics] means, and they want to perform at their best.”
“I didn’t go to any opening or closing ceremonies until my last one,” Alcott explains, though Britain’s alpine skiers are at the Bird’s Nest tonight. “It is quite far away from the mountains but this shows what we are going through, that we are all together and the power of sport.”
Settle in - the Opening Ceremony is almost here
Some of those able to attend Beijing National Stadium have begun to take their seats, with final preparations being made for the official opening of proceedings at this quadrennial winter centrepiece.
Beijing Winter Olympics begin under the shadow of human rights criticism
For all the pomp and circumstance of the next few hours, these are controversial Winter Olympics likely to be held in unsuitable conditions against a backdrop of widespread criticism of human rights abuses.
In Taipei, Wiliam Yang looks at the bigger picture:
Lizzy Yarnold hands over to the class of 2022
Flag bearer and Team GB’s sole gold medallist four years ago, Lizzy Yarnold tees things up for those competing this time around in Beijing.
Nordic combined contender Frenzel tests positive
There are also Covid fears in the German camp, with a fresh round of testing ordered after sixth athletes tested positive earlier this week. Four competitors have now been cleared after subsequent negative tests, but Eric Frenzel and Terence Weber are now isolating.
This is a major blow to their Nordic combined hopes. Frenzel is a six-time Olympic medallist and two-time defending champion.
“Team Germany on Friday afternoon received confirmation of two further COVID-19 cases,” the team said in a statement. “Tests for Eric Frenzel and Terence Weber confirmed their results initially taken at the airport.”
“The four other suspected cases which were in the skeleton and ice hockey teams were not confirmed (positive) following two re-tests.”
Athletes who want to return to competition and training will need to be without symptoms and provide two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation.
Norway waiting nervously on Krueger’s Covid test
Norway skiing coach Eirik Myhr Nossum has said that his team will do whatever it takes to get Simen Hegstad Krueger back from a positive Covid-19 test in time for the blue ribband 50 km men’s race at the Beijing Games on 19 February.
Speaking to state broadcaster NRK, Nossum revealed that 2018 double Olympic champion Krueger was not feeling any ill effects of Covid and had been cycling in his room to keep fit as he awaits the negative test results that could open the door for an appearance in China.
“I’m very happy with Simen’s results lately. I can reveal that we’re trying to get Simen here ... we got very positive PCR results the last few days, and we’ll get more today, I believe he’ll be here the 11th or 13th of February,” said Nossum.
“We’re going all-in for Simen,” he added.
Krueger took gold in the skiathlon and was part of the victorious men’s relay team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where he also won silver in the 15 km freestyle.
Come on, Eileen
A potential face of these Games, freestyle skiing star Eileen Gu could feature prominently throughout the Winter Olympics, including tonight.
Here’s what you need to know about an outstanding talent whose switch from the USA to the host nation has not come without criticism:
China’s great Winter Olympics hope is an American
The 19-year-old athlete from San Francisco is favourite in three Beijing events
