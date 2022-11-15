Jump to content

Peter Wright dumped out by Nathan Aspinall at Grand Slam of Darts

Rising star Josh Rock is through to take on Michael van Gerwen.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 15 November 2022 23:11
Peter Wright crashed out of the Grand Slam of Darts at the group stage (Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Peter Wright crashed out of the Grand Slam of Darts at the group stage (Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Peter Wright was dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts after defeat to Nathan Aspinall in the final group game.

The defending world champion would have progressed to the knockout stages if he had won three legs but he fell to a 5-2 loss, which allowed Aspinall to top Group E.

Wright’s defeat also saw Alan Soutar progress after he beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2.

Ross Smith put in a record-breaking performance to beat Michael van Gerwen in Group G.

Smith had already qualified for the knockout stages along with the Dutchman but was determined to put on a show and registered the most 180s in a group stage match at this tournament after hitting an impressive nine doubles in his 5-4 win.

Van Gerwen, who also dazzled with a 145 checkout, will meet rising star Josh Rock in the last 16.

Rock, the 21-year-old who is tipped to reach the top of the game, beat sixth seed Luke Humphries, who was already through, 5-3.

Jermaine Wattimena joined Jonny Clayton in going through from Group F after he beat Leonard Giles 5-1 and Damon Heta was not able to produce the whitewash he needed against Clayton to go through.

