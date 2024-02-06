Jump to content

Brazil to host Philadelphia Eagles opener as South America breaks new NFL ground

The NFL announced in December that it would be breaking new ground by taking another to the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 06 February 2024 10:35
The NFL is heading to Brazil (Steven Paston/PA)
The NFL is heading to Brazil (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Philadelphia Eagles will play in Brazil on the opening weekend of next season as South America hosts its first-ever NFL regular season game.

As well as three games in London and one in Munich in 2024, the league announced in December that it would be breaking new ground by taking another to the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

The Eagles, last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, have been confirmed as the designated team for the historic occasion in Brazil in September.

The NFL has confirmed that the game would be played on the Friday night of opening weekend – the first time a fixture has been in that slot since 1970.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: “This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint.

“Playing on Friday night of week one is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

The opponent, like with the other International Games, will be announced shortly before the 2024 schedule release in the spring.

A recent vote by teams means the NFL will have the ability to schedule up to eight international games per season from 2025.

