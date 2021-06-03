Bolshoi Ballet tops Derby dozen

Hot favourite Bolshoi Ballet will face 11 rivals in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom

The Ballysax Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner is all the rage to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with a record ninth victory in the premier Classic.

As expected, the Galileo colt is the sole Ballydoyle representative, with long-time ante-post favourite High Definition, Sir Lamorak, Van Gogh Kyprios and The Mediterranean all not declared. It is the first time since 2004 O’Brien has saddled just one horse in the Derby.

Jim Bolger’s Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Mac Swiney and Joseph O’Brien’s Southern Lights are the other Irish challengers, while the home team includes Ed Dunlop’s John Leeper.

Frankie Dettori has been called up to partner John Leeper – named after his trainer’s late father John Dunlop. Dettori had been set to ride one of Aidan O’Brien’s runners, but his last-minute availability means he replaces Adam Kirby.

Kirby does still have a ride, however, after being booked to ride Charlie Appleby’s apparent third string Adayar.

Appleby also saddles unbeaten Dante winner Hurricane Lane, the chosen mount of William Buick, and 2000 Guineas sixth One Ruler, who will be ridden by James Doyle.

Hurricane Lane (left) winning the Dante at York (PA Wire)

The William Haggas-trained Mohaafeth steps up in class after winning each of his three previous starts this season.

Roger Varian’s Third Realm and Andrew Balding’s Youth Spirit have earned their tilt at Derby glory by winning the Lingfield Derby Trial and the Chester Vase respectively.

Gear Up (Mark Johnston) and Mojo Star (Richard Hannon) are the other hopefuls.