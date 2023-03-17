✕ Close Thousands gather for first day at Cheltenham festival

The Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday after what has been a thrilling week of racing but it’s now time for the Gold Cup.

It was all about Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago on A Plus Tard and the Irishwoman has given an update on the horse ahead of its bid to defend the title.

There’s time for one more packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds, including the highly-anticipated Gold Cup.

The Irish trainers continue to shine and will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.

Follow all of our final-day coverage from the 2023 Cheltenham Festival below: