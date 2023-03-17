Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates
Day 4 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues
The Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday after what has been a thrilling week of racing but it’s now time for the Gold Cup.
It was all about Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago on A Plus Tard and the Irishwoman has given an update on the horse ahead of its bid to defend the title.
There’s time for one more packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds, including the highly-anticipated Gold Cup.
The Irish trainers continue to shine and will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.
Follow all of our final-day coverage from the 2023 Cheltenham Festival below:
The Cheltenham Festival saw Rachael Blackmore steer Honeysuckle to an emotional farewell victory on Day 1 before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2.
As well as the Gold Cup, punters will be excited to take on plenty of Grade 1 races this week and the action does not stop after Good Time Jonny won the Pertemps Network Final Hurdle and Sire Du Berlais took the Stayers’ Hurdle.
On Friday, the County Hurdle and the Mares Chase will also be high-profile races, even with the Gold Cup as the main attraction.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival including the full race card and Day 4 schedule for Friday:
Who won at Cheltenham yesterday?
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
- Stage Star - 15/2
- Notlongtillmay - 40/1
- Mighty Potter - 4/6
Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Good Time Jonny - 9/1
- Salvador Ziggy - 10/1
- Mill Green - 22/1
Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
- Envoi Allen - 13/2
- Shishkin - 1/1
- Hitman - 22/1
Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
- Sire Du Berlais – 33/1
- Teahupoo – 9/4
- Dashel Drasher – 40/1
County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
- Seddon - 20/1
- Fugitif - 11/1
- Shakem Up’arry 16/1
Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
- You Wear It Well - 16/1
- Magical Zoe - 15/2
- Halka Du Tabert -12/1
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
- Angels Dawn -10/1
- Stumptown - 7/2
- Mr Incredible - 4/1
Cheltneham Gold Cup day
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.
We’ve reached the final day of the festival and the iconic Cheltenham Gold Cup. Can Rachael Blackmore triumph for a second year in a row?
Stick with us for full live coverage.
