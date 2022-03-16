Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Results, tips, odds, schedule and latest updates on Champion Chase day
Follow for live updates, tips and odds throughout the second day of the Cheltenham Festival as Tiger Roll goes in the Cross Country Chase at 4:10 pm
Follow live updates from day two of the Cheltenham Festival, where all eyes will be on Tiger Roll as the racing great attempts to sign off with what would be a memorable fourth victory in the Cross Country Chase. The two-time Grand National winner would bring the curtain down on a legendary career with a sixth Cheltenham victory in all.
Tiger Roll is expected to retire after today’s action but the punters will be backing the 12-year-old trained by Gordon Elliott to produce another famous victory to crown an illustrious racing career. The Cross Country Chase is one of seven races taking place on Ladies Day, as the Greatest Show on Turf returns to a full house for the first time in two years.
Fans flocked back to see the opening day of action on Tuesday, with a record-breaking 68,000 in attendance after the festival was held behind closed last year. The punters were treated to another extraordinary victory for Rachel Blackmore on Honeysuckle as she defended her Champion Hurdle crown.
A victory for Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase would also bring the house down as the excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup.
Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results from the Cheltenham Festival.
Cheltenham Festival
What a finish to the Coral Cup! Commander of Fleet and Fastorslow crossed the line together but the 50/1 horse pipped it on the line!
COMMANDER OF FLEET WINS IT BY A NOSE!
Cheltenham Festival
It’s a neck-and-neck sprint up the hill as Commander Of Fleet and Fastorslow go past Ashdale Bob on their way to the line!
Cheltenham Festival
Ashdale Bob leads over the second last, with Camprond in second. Commander Of Fleet and Fastorslow step up as they approach the last with Christopher Wood dropping into fourth.
Cheltenham Festival
Camprond moves up behind Ashdale Bob with Christopher Wood and Gowel Road alongside it. Saint Felicien is positioned on the inside and is moving through the field, Drop the Anchor brings up the rear.
Cheltenham Festival
Ashdale Bob leads ahead of Christopher Wood as they approach the fifth fence. Gowel Road is in third with the rest of the pack closely bunched in behind.
Cheltenham Festival
Christopher Wood, Camprond and Ashdale Bob amongst the leaders after the second flight. Saint Felicien positioned about two-thirds of the way back in the field.
Cheltenham Festival
Lots of intrigue to the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle.
24 horses run with Saint Felicien heading out as favourite.
They trot down to the tape and they’re off!
Cheltenham Festival
L’Homme Presse trainer Venetia Williams spoke to BBC radio and said: “Absolutely thrilled - I’m dying to watch it again. Couldn’t see so much of it but it’s amazing, I always hoped he would do something like that so it’s fantastic.
“They didn’t go at a strong pace from the start because of the ground but he picked up the running when he needed to.”
Cheltenham Festival
14.50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
Saint Felicien, Drop The Anchor 11/2
The Shunter, Gowel Road 17/2
Unexpected Party 9/1
Camprond 11/1
Ganapathi 12/1
Fastorslow 14/1
Ashdale Bob, Grand Roi 18/1
Indigo Breeze 20/1
Call Me Lord, Champagne Gold, Garry Clermont, Mars Harper 25/1
Maze Runner, Dans Le vent 33/1
The Bosses Oscar, Tronador 40/1
Christopher Wood, Commander Of Fleet 50/1
Daly Tiger 80/1
Top Moon 150/1
McFabulous doesn’t run.
Latest odds via Betfair
