Follow live updates from day two of the Cheltenham Festival, where all eyes will be on Tiger Roll as the racing great attempts to sign off with what would be a memorable fourth victory in the Cross Country Chase. The two-time Grand National winner would bring the curtain down on a legendary career with a sixth Cheltenham victory in all.

Tiger Roll is expected to retire after today’s action but the punters will be backing the 12-year-old trained by Gordon Elliott to produce another famous victory to crown an illustrious racing career. The Cross Country Chase is one of seven races taking place on Ladies Day, as the Greatest Show on Turf returns to a full house for the first time in two years.

Fans flocked back to see the opening day of action on Tuesday, with a record-breaking 68,000 in attendance after the festival was held behind closed last year. The punters were treated to another extraordinary victory for Rachel Blackmore on Honeysuckle as she defended her Champion Hurdle crown.

A victory for Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase would also bring the house down as the excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup.

Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results from the Cheltenham Festival.